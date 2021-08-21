Eliah Drinkwitz predicted a “mild illness” would keep Missouri’s starting quarterback Connor Bazelak out of practice for about 24 hours.
And the coach was just about spot on.
The Bazelak-sized hole that was left when he was out sick for the Tigers’ 12th practice of fall camp was filled once more Saturday, when he returned to participate in their open practice at Faurot Field.
And he didn’t appear to have any lingering ailments, as he figured front and center in a majority of Missouri’s drills.
The quarterback group eased into practice with some target drills before being thrown into some game-like situations later in the evening. Backups Brady Cook and Tyler Macon took more reps than in sessions gone by, but first up to bat in every instance was MU’s main man.
Bazelak and company first prominently featured in the fifth period of practice, a 1-on-1 drill that pitted the offense against the secondary.
And Bazelak showed some form that has made him the starter. In an eclectic variety of scrimmages, he made a number of impressive completions, often finding receivers in tight spots.
First up was a pass to lead wideout Keke Chism, who got the better of Ennis Rakestraw Jr. in their head to head. Dominic Lovett and Barrett Banister benefitted later, with the latter hauling in a 30-yarder that came after Bazelak was put under mild pressure from the defense.
But there are still creases to be ironed out.
The redshirt sophomore ended the first half of practice with a two-minute drill that began at the 30-yard line and ended 42 yards further up the field, as kicker Harrison Mevis’ services were required.
Later, in a 7-on-7 drill, he threw an interception that was hauled in by transfer linebacker Blaze Alldredge.
But despite the missteps, Bazelak is back from his brief absence, which will be a big relief to Tiger fans.
Receivers best secondary in 1-on-1 drill
If Drinkwitz was keeping score, his receivers surely earned a point in their contest against the secondary.
Chism got them off to the perfect start in a well-worked duel with Rakestraw Jr., but that was only the beginning.
As the Tigers cycled through quarterbacks, the offensive successes kept coming.
Tauskie Dove checked inside for a completion on a deep ball to leave Ishmail Burdine still running the wrong direction. Lovett was the benefactor of a pass-interference call against Tulsa transfer Allie Green IV. D’ionte Smith received murmurs of appreciation from the small crowd at Memorial Stadium as he grabbed an under-thrown pass that he had little right to haul in. And Banister bested Jalani Williams toward the end of the period to top it off.
Score one: offense.
Special teams, props feature front and center
Fans of special teams action were in for a treat at Missouri’s 14th practice of fall camp.
Each of the opening two periods focused on a different group. Mevis and the field-goal squad came first, following the warmups as they often do. Punt returners, led by Grant McKinniss were next. And later in the practice, Sean Koetting hoofed some kickoffs.
But they weren’t the only aspect to feature more prominently at this practice than the 13 that came before it.
The Tigers coaching staff brought toys.
Defensive linemen drilled rolling, donut-shaped pads, sending an arm through the opening before wiping them out. Dodgeballs were the next prop to replace footballs in a punt-blocking exercise. Receivers and running backs weren’t left out either, as teammates wielding restraining bands wrestled them back.
Defense settles in scrimmage
For all the trouble it had earlier in the practice, Missouri’s defense looked a much more comfortable unit as it transitioned to scrimmage.
In a two-minute drill, neither Bazelak nor Cook could take them for more than three points. Each made it inside 30 yards from their own half, but were shut out in the final seconds and had to call on Mevis to finish the drives.
And that was largely in part to a much more comfortable-looking defense.
The defensive line looked marginally ahead of its offensive counterpart, frequently finding holes to put Bazelak and Cook under pressure and on occasion forcing them to get rid of the ball.
There were still some reasons to worry .
When the offense connected, the connections were long.
Bazelak found Chism deep to take the ball across the halfway line. Cook avoided an early fourth down with a long ball to Dove then went back-to-back on lengthy hucks to Banister.
But ultimately the defense won the round, which will please new coordinator Steve Wilks, as the Tigers attempt to hone their new style before their season opener in two weeks.