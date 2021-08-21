Missouri football is now less than two weeks away from beginning its 2021 season, Year 2 of the Eliah Drinkwitz era. An almost entirely new defensive coaching staff is aboard, as are newcomers on both sides of the ball. Connor Bazelak is entering a pivotal second year as a starter as the Tigers want to move up in the SEC East.
As the time to kick off gets closer, here are four questions still facing Missouri.
Will Wilks turn the defense around?
Missouri’s defense was not good in 2020. It was throttled by Alabama, embarrassed the next week by Tennessee, picked apart by Arkansas and embarrassed again by Georgia. And while defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ departure at the end of the year felt more the result of him being a holdover from the Barry Odom era than his unit’s performance, it still gave Missouri a chance at a fresh start on defense.
His replacement, Steve Wilks, brings NFL experience and a new scheme, one with more zone coverage. One of Wilks’ main goals is for the Tigers to force more turnovers — they only had 10 last season.
Whatever the system looks like, there are questions within the personnel. It’s part of what makes Missouri’s defense enticing: There is a reasonable scenario where the Tigers are very good on that side of the ball this year. Of course, that’s if Martez Manuel keeps progressing and becomes an All-SEC caliber safety, if Blaze Alldredge does enough to make up for the loss of Nick Bolton and if new cornerbacks Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV live up to the hype. There are a lot of different possible outcomes.
Who lines up in the slot?
As far back as spring camp and until earlier this week, this wasn’t a question. It was Mookie Cooper. The Ohio State transfer was one of the fastest players on the team from the moment he stepped on the field. Drinkwitz’s system caused Jalen Knox to have his best season at Missouri, and Cooper’s speed made him a supercharged version of the now-transferred Knox.
But then Cooper missed practice with a lower-leg injury. Drinkwitz said Monday the receiver would be out 10 to 14 days, and now less than two weeks from the start of the season, that doesn’t leave a lot of room for error.
Barrett Banister is an obvious candidate to take Cooper’s snaps. The redshirt senior has long been reliable if unspectacular on the inside, posting career figures of 62 receptions for 586 yards. A sleeper pick here is freshman Dominic Lovett. Lovett doesn’t have the speed of Cooper, but has impressed the coaching staff and shown ability as a deep threat beyond his years. Expect him to see action — inside or outside — early in the season.
Can Bazelak make the leap?
Bazelak plateauing would make a lot of these other questions moot. Both he and Drinkwitz have talked about the need to improve his deep ball. He’ll have the personnel to do that. Keke Chism will be the No. 1 option on the outside after taking some time to get going last year. Tauskie Dove has turned some heads with his work in the offseason, with offensive lineman Case Cook telling reporters to “watch out” for the redshirt junior multiple times at SEC Media Days in July.
The aforementioned Cooper and Lovett will likely contribute as well, but all is contingent on Bazelak improving on his solid redshirt freshman campaign. He threw for 2,366 yards, but just seven touchdown passes indicate a lack of explosive plays. There are reasons for optimism on the Tigers’ offense: the receiving corps and continuity on the offensive line. But how far it goes will ultimately be on Bazelak.
Can Missouri move up in a crowded SEC East?
Three things need to happen for this year to be a clear step forward for Missouri.
First, the Tigers need to take care of business against their non-Power Five opponents. There are few things that would tank the season faster than a loss to Central Michigan or North Texas.
Requirement No. 2 is beating Kentucky. The past three years, the winner of that game has finished ahead of the loser. That leads into the final part which is — if nothing else — staying competitive with Georgia and Florida. The Bulldogs and Gators have finished 1-2 in the East each of the past two years. Missouri, meanwhile, has gone 0-4 against them and been outscored 140-37.
A win for Missouri against either would be a huge step forward and almost certainly the highlight of the season. But frankly, anything other than a blowout would be progress and an indication that the needle has moved.