Logan Reichert, ranked the 11th-best prospect in the state, announced his collegiate commitment to Missouri on Thursday at Raytown High School.

Reichert chose the Tigers over Oregon, complementing a 2023 class of three top-11 in-state recruits. The other two are wide receiver Joshua Manning and tight end Brett Norfleet.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

