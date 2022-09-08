Logan Reichert, ranked the 11th-best prospect in the state, announced his collegiate commitment to Missouri on Thursday at Raytown High School.
Reichert chose the Tigers over Oregon, complementing a 2023 class of three top-11 in-state recruits. The other two are wide receiver Joshua Manning and tight end Brett Norfleet.
Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports projects Reichert as a Power Five starter, comparing him to Georgia’s Devin Willock. Reichert has been praised for his high-functioning athleticism in relation to his size.
“Broad build and overall stature present large obstacle for pass rushers,” Brooks said in his scouting report Tuesday. “Plays with a wide base and adequate leverage considering naturally higher center of gravity. Shows requisite lateral competence in pass pro.”
Reichert is ranked the 29th-best offensive tackle in the country, receiving a four-star composite from 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 357-pound bruiser made headlines last January when Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz and offensive line coach Marcus Johnson visited his high school in a dump truck.
Reichert received his official offer from Missouri on April 26, 2021, and made a visit to Columbia this past summer on June 24, visiting Oregon a week prior. The lineman is also a two-sport athlete, playing basketball, and projects to have Power Five versatility from a guard to a tackle.
Spencer exits Missouri program again
Offensive lineman Dylan Spencer is no longer a member of the Missouri program, Jarod Hamilton of PowerMizzou reported Thursday. Spencer began his collegiate career with the Tigers, transferred to Jackson State in 2021 and returned to Missouri for this season.
Spencer wasn’t listed on the depth chart for the season opener last Thursday against Louisiana Tech. A three-star recruit from the 2020 class, Spencer originally committed to Missouri over Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kansas.
Four players out against Kansas State
Missouri listed four players as out for its Week 2 matchup at Kansas State. Wide receivers Demariyon Houston and Chance Luper, defensive tackle Ky Montgomery and offensive lineman Hyrin White will all be inactive.
Defensive lineman DJ Wesolak was listed as out last week. Now off the injury report but not named to the depth chart, the Boonville product will likely redshirt his freshman season.