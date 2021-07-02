Missouri football's Class of 2022 was already shaping up nicely, with the 26th-ranked recruiting class in the country per 247sports. The excitement surrounding the program's future grew Friday as the Tigers received a commitment from four-star running back Tavorus Jones from Burges High School in El Paso, Texas.
Jones, the 10th-ranked RB in the 2022 class according to Rivals, visited the school June 25. He announced his commitment in an Instagram post on Friday evening.
Jones picked up a Texas hat in the video, before being handed one from Missouri and confirming his commitment to the Tigers. Jones had offers from 23 Power 5 schools.
Jones could potentially be the first of two four-stars to commit to the Tigers this weekend. Omaha, Nebraska, offensive lineman Deshawn Woods is reportedly considering an offer from MU and will announce his decision Saturday.