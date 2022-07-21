Chalk up another highly touted wide receiver.
Missouri football landed a commitment from Joshua Manning, a four-star wideout in the Class of 2023, adding to a successful couple of years of recruiting at the position. The receiver announced his pledge Thursday night at Lee’s Summit High School.
Manning is the eighth-ranked player and the top-ranked wide receiver in the state in his class, per 247Sports. He is set to join Luther Burden III, the top-ranked WR nationally in the Class of 2022, and Ja’Marion Wayne, the seventh-ranked player in the state of Missouri this year.
The 6-foot-3 Manning had more than 10 Power Five offers, including from schools like Arkansas, Nebraska and MU’s Week 2 opponent this upcoming season — Kansas State.
Per 247Sports, Manning scored 11 touchdowns in 10 games during the 2021 season for Lee’s Summit, totaling 69 receptions for 900 yards. He has an official 100-meter time of 11.15 seconds.
Eliah Drinkwitz and the Tigers haven’t yet managed to match their 2022 in-state recruiting production for future classes. This season, MU is bringing in six of Missouri’s 10 top-ranked players. So far for 2023, Manning’s commitment brings the Tigers’ total to two, joining tight end Brett Norfleet.
Missouri now has eight commitments in the Class of ’23.