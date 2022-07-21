Joshua Manning

Joshua Manning

Chalk up another highly touted wide receiver.

Missouri football landed a commitment from Joshua Manning, a four-star wideout in the Class of 2023, adding to a successful couple of years of recruiting at the position. The receiver announced his pledge Thursday night at Lee’s Summit High School.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

