Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made first-team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty'Ron Hopper made second-team.

Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished No. 4 in receiving yards in the SEC and was No. 3 until LSU's Malik Nabers passed him in the SEC championship game.

