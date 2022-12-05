Four Missouri players made the AP All-SEC teams Monday: wide receiver Dominic Lovett and defensive end Isaiah McGuire made first-team, while LT Javon Foster and LB Ty'Ron Hopper made second-team.
Lovett had a breakout second season, catching 56 passes for 846 yards and three touchdowns. He finished No. 4 in receiving yards in the SEC and was No. 3 until LSU's Malik Nabers passed him in the SEC championship game.
Missouri will likely lose Lovett through the transfer portal, though, which he announced he will enter Sunday.
Last year in the transfer portal, Missouri acquired Hopper from Florida. Hopper met expectations and then some for the Tigers, finishing No. 4 in the SEC with 54 solo tackles. He also had three sacks, pressuring quarterbacks as a key part of Blake Baker's blitz packages all season, and 14 tackles for loss.
McGuire finished the season tied for No. 4 in the SEC with seven sacks, according to the conference's website. Missouri has him down for 7.5, and 13 tackles for loss.
Though he separated his shoulder during the team's penultimate game against New Mexico State, McGuire played in and dominated the next game, a win over Arkansas. He had two sacks of Razorbacks signal-caller KJ Jefferson.
Foster was a bright spot on a Missouri offensive line that struggled for most of the season, protecting Brady Cook's blindside and serving as a key kick-out blocker on most of Missouri's counter run plays.
He did not walk on senior day — despite being a senior — indicating he may return in 2023. Foster said he is still undecided on his future at Missouri, but if he returns, he would be a stabilizing force for an offensive line that likely will see some changes before next fall.