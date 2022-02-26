Luther Burden didn’t take long to impress Missouri’s coaching staff. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz announced Saturday that the five-star receiver earned the right to wear No. 3 at Friday’s practice.
As has been his policy throughout his time as Missouri’s coach, Drinkwitz has new arrivals — both freshmen and transfers — wear blank jerseys before they “earn their numbers,” and Burden was the first to earn his this season. He caught punts and went through ball-security drills during the portion of Saturday’s practice that was open to the media.
“He has done what he’s supposed to do,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s been very attentive to detail, he’s been very coachable, he’s worked hard. He’s made a couple of plays that earned him the opportunity, which is great for him.”
Drinkwitz also noted, much like receiver Barrett Banister said last week, that Burden hasn’t acted like he’s the No. 1 receiver in the country, instead approaching his day-to-day job like the coaching staff expects each player to.
“He’s very humble,” Drinkwitz said. “(He) attacks every day because he wants to get better. We don’t see entitlement. We see a guy who’s very humble and hungry and working to earn his opportunity.”
When he said that the staff doesn’t see entitlement, Drinkwitz made a point to knock on the wooden lectern. He also made it a point to say that earning a number is something that every arrival will do eventually.
“That doesn’t need to fuel any more hype,” Drinkwitz said. “Don’t need any more hype out there. Let’s just calm down.”
Drinkwitz officially names defensive coordinator
Since the last time Drinkwitz addressed the media, former defensive coordinator Steve Wilks took the position as the Carolina Panthers’ defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach.
“We wish Coach Wilks the absolute best and appreciate his work with us this past season,” Drinkwitz said.
Drinkwitz confirmed the promotion of safeties coach Blake Baker to the defensive coordinator position with linebackers coach D.J. Smith being named the co-defensive coordinator.
Baker will be calling defensive plays in-game, as a collaborative effort is expected throughout the week.
“(This) allows for us cohesiveness in that room continuing on the progress that we’ve made towards the end of the season,” Drinkwitz said. “Blake (Baker)’s got experience calling defense, experience in this league.
“Putting them together, Coach Smith’s got experience with our players in our communication with what we’re doing here. I look forward to them to collaborative efforts to improve our defense.”
Al Pogue was added to Missouri’s staff to coach the cornerbacks, and Drinkwitz noted his excitement for the energy and experience he brings.
“Our defensive staff has been working well together,” Drinkwitz said. “Make improvements is the name of the game on both sides of football. I’m excited to bring those guys on and get started.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Bush Hamdan as the quarterbacks coach allows Drinkwitz more free range in practice.
“I’m able to yell a lot more, which is why my voice is quieter, because I’m allowed to focus on a lot of different positions instead of just one,” Drinkwitz said. “But, no, it allows me to kind of see the whole picture and insert myself in a lot of different things, make sure I’m keeping my eyes on the defense.”
Over the past six seasons, Banister has had five different wide receivers coaches, but he only had one word to describe newly appointed wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler: “intensity.”
“(Peeler) demands a lot from you,” Banister said “And it’s nothing crazy that no one can accomplish, but it’s a lot of things that he talks about that are in your control. ... He’s pushing us every single day. And he always says, ‘I’m not going to change the standard; the standard is what it is.’”
Banister noted Peeler will get after anyone for simple mistakes in practice, from a tenured player like himself to a freshman like Burden.
Taking an early look at Missouri’s quarterback room
One of the biggest storylines heading into spring practice is what Missouri’s quarterback room will look like.
Brady Cook and Tyler Macon currently occupy the position after Connor Bazelak transferred to Indiana in December. When his high school baseball season concludes in a few months, Sam Horn will join them.
While the quarterbacks were brought up Saturday, Drinkwitz emphasized that the starting position will not be given out in February or March.
“I think it’s really important for Tyler (Macon) and Brady (Cook) to understand that the job is not going to be earned in the spring,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s about going out and developing, learning from mistakes and failing forward.”
Drinkwitz added that he doesn’t want to put too much unnecessary pressure on Cook or Macon. A good or bad throw or read won’t directly determine who starts next fall.
Missouri players have plenty of confidence in whomever Drinkwitz eventually puts his trust. They saw Macon take the reins against eventual national champion Georgia in Athens and Cook do it against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.
“Both (Macon and Cook) are going to be growing as quarterbacks this spring,” Banister said. “I think both of them have done a great job these first few days and that those progressions are going to start stacking on top of one another.”
Added Connor Wood: “I haven’t noticed a huge difference between them, but they’re both competing and doing great. It will be interesting to see how everything plays out.”
Tigers focus on finding leadership and developing consistent habits this spring
Unlike the fall, in which Drinkwitz and the Tigers must prepare for a new opponent each week with little time to rest, the spring season allows coaches to reimplement base schemes and players the ability to further bond.
After Saturday’s practice, Drinkwitz talked with his team about building better habits and the importance of doing so with greater consistency. That’s understandably still a work in progress after the second day of practice.
“Today we had several mistakes and things that I didn’t consider to be consistency based on how we want to perform,” Drinkwitz said. “I really want to see how we can develop the habits of a championship football program. That starts with consistent practices.”
Missouri also wants to use the next few weeks to find out who will lead different position groups on the team. Names such as Martez Manuel and Banister stand out, but the Tigers lost a significant leader in Case Cook.
“We just have to have guys who feel comfortable stepping up in that leadership role,” Wood said. “Everybody has to earn their respect as well, and we need to have trust within the team that people will step up.”
Drinkwitz made it clear that there will be open competition for every single spot on the roster. In spring, when things can quickly become monotonous, that will certainly help keep players motivated.
“In spring, you get to do your base stuff over and over again,” Banister said. “Sometimes it gets annoying or boring. You get tired of it, but it also gives you a good chance to focus on the basics at every position.”
New numbers
A Missouri spokesperson handed out official rosters, and the Missourian’s football beat counted 13 number changes and one position change from last fall.
(tncms-inline)1497654212989227018[0](/tncms-inline)
Notably, numbers left by departing veterans Keke Chism, Tyler Badie, Micah Wilson, Shawn Robinson and Michael Maietti were filled by Macon (6), Tauskie Dove (1), Chance Luper (2), DJ Jackson (12) and Connor Tollison (55), respectively.
The one position change was Jarrin McKeithen, who switched from receiver to defensive back.