Sam Horn scans the field

Missouri quarterback Sam Horn scans the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Horn made his collegiate debut in the Tigers’ 45-14 win over New Mexico State.

 Anastasia Busby/Missourian

He finally took off the red hat.

With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

Recommended for you