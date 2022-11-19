He finally took off the red hat.
With the Tigers up 42-7 in the early fourth quarter, Missouri fans got a glimpse at their future when freshman quarterback Sam Horn entered the game. He picked up a first down on a QB draw and fired a seed to Barrett Banister for 29 yards, but the latter was called back due to an ineligible man downfield penalty on Mitchell Walters. The drive ended in a 43-yard Harrison Mevis field goal.
After that, he put the red hat — which denotes a player with a headset on to relay signals and hear what the coaches are saying — back on. Seventh-year senior Jack Abraham finished the game.
“I just told him, ‘Hey, like, make sure you catch the snap first and do your thing,’” starting quarterback Brady Cook said. “‘Just go out there and ball out, just like you always do.’ And yeah, he made some great throws, and I was super pumped to see him get in.”
Defensive tackles Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall, as well as four-star safety Isaac Thompson, also made their collegiate debuts.
The Tigers emptied the bench on both sides of the ball, but Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said he wasn’t happy with everyone who got a chance to play.
“I thought some of those guys handled it really well, and I thought some of them didn’t, to be honest,” Drinkwitz said. “I think there’s some guys out there that probably didn’t take advantage of the opportunity the way that they needed to.”
Drinkwitz said he liked what he saw from Jalani Williams, who came down with an interception late in the game, as well as Marshall, who had a tackle. But for several players, Drinkwitz said they’ll look at the tape and regret how they performed.
“Maybe they were huddling back next to the heaters too much instead of putting their minds on the game,” Drinkwitz said. “That’s a maturity issue that we gotta continue to correct. … I wasn’t pleased with the way some of those guys who had their opportunity responded.”
Medical tent frequently visited
Four key Missouri defenders appeared to get hurt during Saturday’s game. Two — Isaiah McGuire and Joseph Charleston — went to the locker room, while two more — Ty’Ron Hopper and Kris Abrams-Draine — stayed on the sideline but did not re-enter the game.
One offensive player also entered the medical tent. Banister, after reaching his career-high in receiving yards, was hit hard on a “hospital ball” from Horn and appeared to be in some pain.
Drinkwitz did not offer an update on any injured player after the game.
“I knew they weren’t gonna be able to come back, but (there is) nothing to report,” Drinkwitz said.
Any of these players missing next week’s game against Arkansas would be troubling for Missouri.
Drinkwitz called McGuire the Tigers’ most consistent defensive player earlier this week, and the numbers and tape back it up. McGuire and DJ Coleman have formed one of the fiercest pass-rush duos in the SEC, combining for 10.5 sacks so far and getting more formidable each game.
Hopper and Charleston have been valuable playmakers at the second and third levels of Missouri’s defense after entering the program as transfers from Florida and Clemson, respectively. Abrams-Draine has been every bit the lockdown cornerback the Tigers thought they had after his breakout sophomore season in 2021.
Cook said the chemistry between he and Banister has been working wonders, particularly in the past few games.
Hoerstkamp scores on first catch, target
Cook had a few options on a play in the second quarter, but his decision provided a highlight for tight end Ryan Horstkamp that should give Missouri some optimism for next season.
Cook had Kibet Chepyator streaking down the seam for what would have been an easy pitch-and-catch and a touchdown. He had Tauskie Dove on a corner route that would have been a completion and could have been a score with some luck, too.
He also had Hoerstkamp, the redshirt freshman from Washington, Missouri, underneath. Hoerstkamp caught it, got a block, saw green grass down the sideline and kept running. It was Hoerstkamp’s first catch, target and touchdown in his second career start; the first was in Missouri’s loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl.
When Hoerstkamp caught the ball, he didn’t think there would be enough space to go all the way, but there was.
“I heard someone say, ‘Go score!’” Hoerstkamp said. “‘I was like, ‘Say less, I’ll go ahead and do that.’”
Hoerstkamp claimed the No. 2 tight end role from Kibet Chepyator before the South Carolina game, and he started in place of the injured Tyler Stephens.
Hoerstkamp is one of three tight ends Missouri has recruited in its last two classes, the other two being redshirt freshman Gavin McKay and true freshman Max Whisner. If he proves over the next few games he can handle the starting job, it would fill a considerable hole for next season.
“After the South Carolina game, I got a lot more confidence,” Hoerstkamp said. “Coming into the year, I wasn’t sure what my role was gonna be. And I wasn’t really sure throughout the year; I just tried to buy into whatever role I had. … And then when I had a role, something I really thought I could do, that built a lot more confidence.”
Quick hits
• Daylan Carnell provided the game’s best highlight, a pick-six in the early fourth quarter. It was Carnell’s second interception of the season and of his young career, and he almost had another one earlier in the game.
• Missouri’s corners gave New Mexico State’s receivers an unusually large amount of cushion on several snaps early in the game. Abrams-Draine looked like he was in a deep zone set on the Aggies’ first snap of the game, which resulted in a 15-yard completion. Drinkwitz said he did not think the Tigers’ zone coverage did well.
• The off coverage would have been more of an annoyance for defensivee coordinator Blake Baker and his unit if New Mexico State didn’t drop three passes on third and fourth down on its first two possessions.
• DJ Coleman started his second straight game at defensive end. He briefly exited the game with what appeared to be a groin injury, but he returned and picked up a sack in the third quarter.
• It was Coleman’s sixth straight game with at least half a sack.
• Drinkwitz has harped on his running backs needing to get better at catching the ball this season. Cody Schrader made some progress in that regard Saturday, catching four passes for 47 yards.
• Truman the Tiger has a motorbike now. Do with this information what you will.
• Arkansas will come into Columbia next week with bowl eligibility secured after a 42-27 home win over Ole Miss. It will be the 6-5 Razorbacks against the 5-6 Tigers on Black Friday as Missouri fights to go bowling.