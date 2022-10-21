Entering the season, a freshman receiver was the talk of the town in Columbia. Luther Burden III reconsidered his commitment and took his play to Missouri, becoming the second-highest-ranked recruit in program history.

On the flip side of the SEC East, Vanderbilt, a program dealing with mediocre-or-worse play, has the leading freshman receiver seven weeks into the season: Jayden McGowan. McGowan wasn’t a five-star recruit like Burden, though. In fact, he didn’t hold an offer from another Power Five program.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you