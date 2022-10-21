Entering the season, a freshman receiver was the talk of the town in Columbia. Luther Burden III reconsidered his commitment and took his play to Missouri, becoming the second-highest-ranked recruit in program history.
On the flip side of the SEC East, Vanderbilt, a program dealing with mediocre-or-worse play, has the leading freshman receiver seven weeks into the season: Jayden McGowan. McGowan wasn’t a five-star recruit like Burden, though. In fact, he didn’t hold an offer from another Power Five program.
“He wasn’t necessarily a super highly rated recruit,” said Aria Gerson, Vanderbilt beat writer for the Tennessean. “But he’s very athletic and has really good speed. And he’s made a lot of a difference as a slot receiver this season.
“And they’ve been able to do a lot of different things with him on offense, whether that’s the kind of end-around plays or reverse plays or throwing the ball to him and hoping he can get yards afterward.”
Among freshman in the SEC, McGowan ranks No. 1 in receiving yards. The 5-foot-8 wideout is not only standing out on the freshman stage, though; his 387 receiving yards place him No. 11 in the conference.
“He’s dynamic,” Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker said. “They do a great job getting the ball to him in space. You saw versus Ole Miss — he catches an out screen, he’s one-on-one with the DB, and he’s 50 yards to the house.”
McGowan has added an element to Vanderbilt’s offense that was missing in 2021, but there are concerns regarding his ball security in his first season, according to Gerson. Yet the freshman receiver is complemented well by junior Will Sheppard, who is fourth in the SEC in receiving yards.
Sheppard is noted as the Commodores’ bigger, jump-ball receiver. And in the fourth contest of the season, he broke out. Against Northern Illinois, Sheppard reeled in 10 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns, leaving Baker to say he “took over.”
Baker believes Missouri will have its hands full with McGowan and Sheppard on Saturday, complimenting offensive coordinator Joey Lynch’s ability to open space for the two receivers to make plays.
Out of the backfield, the Tigers will have to stop the No. 5 rusher in the conference. Described as a “big body that pounds you,” senior running back Ray Davis has thrived in Vanderbilt’s offense.
“Vanderbilt is really reliant on its three top offensive weapons,” Gerson said. “The vast majority of the carries and the passes and targets are going to go to one of those three guys.
“Now which of the three? It is from game to game, depending on what kind of looks they’re seeing and other factors, but it’s going to be those three that are very much the focal point of their offense.”
Getting the ball to those three highly touted targets has come from two different hands. Vanderbilt utilizes two different quarterbacks based on scheme, and junior Mike Wright — who saw more time at the start of the season — has flashed his legs more for the Commodores.
“Look what he did when you pop on the tape against Missouri last year,” Baker said. “The guy’s dynamic with the ball in his hands, so we’ve got to be on top of our game for both of them.”
In the Tigers’ 37-28 win over the Commodores last season, Wright outran his yards through the air, picking up 152 yards on 14 carries. He passed for 122 yards on 28 attempts. Wright and his dual-threat skill set combine with freshman quarterback AJ Swann to make up Vanderbilt’s attack.
“They sometimes use (Wright) in various packages,” Gerson said. “They often use him in short yardage or in the red zone as a change-of-pace thing, but AJ Swann is the primary starter.”
Baker noted Swann and Kansas State’s Adrian Martinez are the only starters in the FBS without an interception. Appearing in six games thus far, Swann has completed 81 of 133 passes for 953 yards and eight touchdowns.
Swann is used in run-pass option systems, too, displaying “smart decisions” in his first collegiate season. Missouri has prepared for both quarterbacks, and to Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz, the offensive play style presents different challenges through a variety of formations and play concepts.
“(Swann) does not put the ball in jeopardy,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “They tried to get him into good situations by running the football and creating third-and-manageables that allowed him to utilize RPOs and stuff to keep you off balance defensively and keep you out of your hot zone coverage.”
Countering an offense that deploys two quarterbacks with different play styles offers a different test for Missouri’s defense, which ranks fourth in the SEC in yards per game allowed at 329.8.
The Tigers defense has not allowed more than two touchdowns to any of their past three opponents: Auburn, Georgia and Florida.
“Make sure we have (the look, to opponents, of) a one-dimensional defense,” defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat said Tuesday about how to stop Vanderbilt, “so we can come at people in all different kinds of ways.
“We are working on weak points of our defense, trying to capitalize on that and trying to make everything look the same. You can’t run left, you can’t run right and you can’t give us a deep ball, trying to capitalize on every single aspect of our defense to make sure we’re the best.”
Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea was complimentary of the Missouri defense on the SEC coaches media teleconference Wednesday, touching on the disruption, length and talent it possesses as an “elite unit in (the) conference.”
“We have to create space for our backs,” Lea said. “They are going to make that challenging, and when we have opportunities to win on the perimeter, we have to win. There are going to be some of those because of their aggressive nature.”
The Commodores’ most recent SEC win came Oct. 19, 2019. The loser? Missouri — which at the time was ranked No. 22. Since then, Vanderbilt hasn’t downed an SEC foe.
The SEC East’s bottom two programs based on record square off at 3 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network and will also be broadcast on radio via Mizzou Sports Properties/Learfield and on online radio outlet The Varsity Network.