Blaze Alldredge’s path to playing Power 5 football has been by no means conventional.
The white and gold Missouri uniform will be the third set of home colors he’s donned as a student-athlete, and each logo, each team, each conference has come with an increased degree of notoriety.
He emerged from high school unranked in his home state of Florida and enrolled at Los Angeles Pierce College — a junior college on the opposite side of the country. After one successful season there, he transferred to Rice, a Group of Five program in the Conference-USA West. He was a starter by the second half of his first season.
Each transfer marked a move up the order of football prestige. The leap to college football’s most reputable conference will be no different and not just because of the level of the league.
Not only is the linebacker set to take the field with an SEC logo emblazoned on his upper chest for the first time in his career this fall, but Alldredge is touted as the replacement for one of the most talented players Missouri has produced in recent years: Nick Bolton.
“It’s definitely big shoes to step into, especially as a Group of 5 guy, and just the pressure that’s associated with that,” Alldredge said. “There’s a little bit of a stigma — ‘Is he gonna be ready for the SEC?’ And then especially replacing a great guy like Bolt.”
But Alldredge said he believes in himself to earn the spot in preseason. After all, he’s been around the block a few times.
“One of the most underrated things in college football is just experience,” Alldredge said.
The two-time Rice MVP has plenty of experience. Now a graduate student, Alldredge is using an extra year of eligibility granted to players by the NCAA due to the pandemic, and is entering a fall camp for the fifth time. He featured in every possible game during his time at both Rice and Pierce and has now amassed 40 career appearances.
Last season, Alldredge completed 47 tackles — 19 more than anyone else on the Owls’ defense and 21 of them unassisted — in five games. He also amassed a sack and an interception.
Bolton, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played in all 10 Missouri games in 2020. He had 95 total tackles, making for 9.5 per game, compared to Alldredge’s 9.4 in five games at Rice. Bolton’s 61 solo hauls were 1.9 more per game than his likely successor averaged for the Owls.
Linebackers coach D.J. Smith, now in his second year in the role, said he sees similarities between the two players’ characters and style.
“(Alldredge is) definitely a vocal leader, he’s definitely one of those guys who gets in there, gets his hands dirty, just wants to get involved, help us out in any way he (can),” Smith said. “Play-wise, we’ll see this fall. I’m watching like you’re watching. But definitely some similarities there with the movement skills, just being a big, physical guy.”
Alldredge has been honored on two preseason watch lists: The Butkus Award, which lists 51 linebackers from around the nation, and the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, which has 90 nominees and goes to the top defensive player in the nation.
To get to this point — a likely starting SEC linebacker and national-award contender — he credited the path he has taken. It wasn’t the path of the highly touted recruit that was spoiled by a myriad of Power Five offers while playing in high school. There was no blockbuster transfer, but a steady, one-rung-at-a-time climb up the football ladder.
And no matter the location, Alldredge said he’s learned something about the game.
“I think with every step along the way, I’ve added new elements to my game,” he said. “In junior college, the biggest thing, I really increased my overall knowledge of defensive scheme. And then at Rice, I was able to increase a lot of technical points. Things like block shedding, footwork, taking proper angles.”
With four years of experience, the lessons he’s learned during his season at junior college, three seasons as a Group of Five player and now his summer of practice at an SEC program, Alldredge said he’s ready for the strongest schedule he’s faced.
“Having been through multiple fall camps before, been through the long grind of a season, even though I haven’t been in all SEC play before, I’ve played big teams,” he said. “I’ve played LSU. I’ve played Texas. I’ve played Baylor when they were making their playoff run. You know, I’ve been there, done that, and now I just gotta remember what it was like because I’ve had some success and keep following that framework.”