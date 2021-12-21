FORT WORTH, Texas — Sitting in Riscky's Barbeque at the Stockyards Station, I found myself asking a question of my fellow Columbia Missourian MU football beat writer Wilson Moore.
"Are you going to cry on another road trip?"
He wasn't emotional because our time on the beat is coming to a close. He was just eating something that was definitely spicier than he expected it to be.
Seconds earlier, our waiter, Kevin — one of the most charismatic servers I've ever had, I might add — had stopped by the table to ask if Wilson was going to try the jalapeño pepper that accompanied his brisket sandwich. He stayed at the table to watch as Wilson took a large bite ... and then asked him to rate it on a hotness scale from 1-10.
Wilson gave it a seven. Calum McAndrew, our other beat writer, had already eaten his whole at the other end of the table.
While Riscky's might not have been the best food we've had on a road trip during Missouri's 2021 football season, it was far from the worst. Kevin, and the dining experience in general, more than made up for some underwhelming Texas barbecue.
We've rounded up some of the best and worst places we ate while traveling to cover MU football. Here are some of our recommendations for Tigers fans' next Southeastern Conference road trip:
The best
Taco Lingo; Dallas, Texas: While not an SEC city, it would have been impossible to write a season food review and not mention the Tex-Mex we ate Monday night. The food was a hit from the second our waiter brought out the chips and salsa, which we agreed was one of the best we'd ever had, and only got better when our queso then carne asada tacos (three of the four of us ordered the same dish) arrived at the table.
Queso not pictured, but pic.twitter.com/752B3BUroR— emily leiker (saw spiderman:nwh) (@emleiker) December 20, 2021
Ramsey's Diner; Lexington, Kentucky: Our very first road trip food stop came after an early-morning wake-up and six-hour drive on the same day as Missouri's game against the Wildcats. Calum indulged in a hot brown — a specialty open-faced turkey sandwich created in Louisville — which he claims took years off his life ... in a good way.
Mama's Boy; Athens, Georgia: This was the restaurant Wilson and I were by far the most excited for, having eaten there back in 2019. In fact, I'm fairly certain Wilson regularly dreams about the Georgia Peach French Toast. Traveling to Athens and not eating at Mama's Boy should be a crime.
Bolton's Spicy Chicken & Fish; Nashville, Tennessee: We knew Bolton's must be good just by the sheer number of people inside the small establishment when we walked inside. The only thing left available was chicken tenders, so we all picked our spice levels and sat down. What arrived at our table was some of the juiciest — and spiciest, in Wilson's case — chicken we've ever eaten.
Wilson is tearing up because he ordered his chicken too hot. I will spare him and not post a photo but it is quite funny. pic.twitter.com/T1LTR00tPA— emily leiker (saw spiderman:nwh) (@emleiker) October 30, 2021
The worst
The Grill; Athens, Georgia: It's a bit pointless to include this on the list to avoid because you can't even eat at the establishment anymore. The Grill closed permanently Dec. 8. While the second-oldest restaurant in Athens looked like a charming ’50s diner inside and out, service was unforgivably bad and food was only so-so.
Whataburger; Fayetteville, Arkansas: This is not an indictment of all Whataburgers everywhere. But when trying to find dinner on Thanksgiving night — and also Calum's birthday — in Fayetteville, Whataburger let us down in more ways than one. There was an almost two-hour wait time, one of our milkshakes leaked out of the bottom of the cup onto our rental car seat, and the food didn't work to sate our hunger as well as we hoped.