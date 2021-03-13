It may have been March, but Missouri’s second open football practice of the spring had a distinctly fall feel to it.
A break from the positionally divided drills of the first two weeks, Saturday’s practice was almost entirely 11-on-11 scrimmages in front of a scattershot Faurot Field crowd. With the offense and defense sequestered to opposite sidelines, the morning played more or less like a game.
And it was physical.
Quarterbacks wore the green no-contact practice jerseys, but everyone else was fair game for the most part. Newly converted safety Shawn Robinson lowered his shoulder and dropped receiver D’ionte Smith over the middle after a short completion. Running back Elijah Young took a scrum of defenders head-on the next series.
“We haven’t been tackled since, Starkville is probably the last time,” redshirt senior receiver Barrett Banister said. “It’s always good for us to be able to get out there, run around, play football again. I think just being live again you get to work your operations, subbing people in and out, working on cadences, things like that.”
Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said last week that the defense was ahead of the offense, and that held mostly true Saturday. Kicker Harrison Mevis saw lots of action early as the offense couldn’t finish drives. Most of the possessions in the back half ended with turnovers on downs.
It’s unclear, however, how much weight one can really put into a mid-March scrimmage with the amount of changing personnel. While the first-team offense and defense did face off several times, there was also a lot of rotation of which part of the depth chart was on the field at a given time. That led to situations like freshman quarterback Tyler Macon spending much of the day on the run as the third team offensive line tried to hold off newcomer defensive linemen Realus George Jr. and Daniel Robledo, both of whom had tackles for loss.
“I really feel like we are seeing players develop,” Drinkwitz said. “I challenged our coaches to write down a goal for every one of our players as we’ve started spring and then reassess these goals after today and see where we’re at. We’re really pushing these guys to be better every day.”
A week away from the spring game, this was the Tigers’ first extended scrimmage of the season. No one kept score, but pride was on the line. Linebacker Gerald Nathan Jr. let out a roar after getting to Macon for the closest thing he could get to a sack without hitting the quarterback, and the defensive sideline was particularly animated after a fourth down stop on its own 30-yard line.
“I think it brings out the best in people,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “Competition is what our program is about, whoever will compete and compete to win, it’s gonna be on the field.”
It was the first time playing full contact for everyone since the end of the 2020 season, and for some it had been even longer. Redshirt freshman quarterback Brady Cook appeared in one game last season, throwing a touchdown pass at the end of a blowout win over Vanderbilt. Offensive lineman Hyrin White missed all of the fall with a shoulder injury.
White spent his inactive year training on his own as much as he could without reinjuring himself: working on his fundamentals, doing what he could with his good arm. Saturday’s scrimmage was another step back toward game action.
“Coming back, I feel like I’ll be back better than ever,” he said.