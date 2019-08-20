When Missouri defensive end Chris Turner wrapped up Purdue quarterback David Blough for a sack in Week 3, Turner also wrapped up his pass rushing for the 2018 season.
For the next 10 games, including the New Year’s Eve bowl game, Turner never tallied another sack. He finished with two on the year.
Two sacks won’t get the job done for what Turner wants to accomplish nor will it likely secure him a starting defensive end job for the long term. Ahead of his junior season, he has focused on taking the next step as a pass rusher by re-focusing on fundamentals, improving techniques and working on flexibility.
“I am trying to work every day,” Turner said. “I am not nowhere near comfortable with where I am right now, especially with the explosive part of my abilities. I’ve got a long ways to go.”
Turner knew it coming into the offseason, but in case he didn’t, his coach, Brick Haley, reminded him in the beginning of the offseason. In his conversations with Turner, Haley emphasized the need for more quarterback pressure this season — Missouri only mustered 16 sacks from its defensive line in 2018, the fewest over the past three years.
Haley said Turner has embraced that challenge.
“He’s trying to be creative in his pass rush,” Haley said. “And I think he is doing a really, really good job.”
Turner is allowed that creativity based on his coach’s style. Haley, Turner said, does not force his defensive linemen to make specific moves. Instead, he focuses on adding to the arsenal of moves a defensive lineman can make when engaging with an offensive lineman or another blocker.
For Turner, that has meant focusing on how he uses his hands, the specific tools defensive linemen can use to control offensive linemen, and vice versa. Haley noted that Turner has shown diligence in hand work.
Turner has tried to improve arm length, too. He has emphasized small details such as placement of his hands and shooting his hands above eye level. This focus allows for better leverage and ultimately control of the opposing player.
Another piece that has helped Turner – his eyes. Haley said he has seen growth in Turner’s discipline when it comes to his eyes as he rushes the passer. Although much of pass rushing has to do with technique as well as pure athleticism and strength, what the defensive lineman is looking at when he rushes makes a difference.
“I think those things have helped him more than anything other than him trying any specific moves or things like that,” Haley said. “The basic fundamentals and the concentration of what he is trying to get done has been a lot better, which has created a better rush for him.”
Turner’s concentration on flexibility has also contributed to an improved pass rush in practice. Former Missouri defensive end Charles Harris played a role in that.
Harris, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins, stopped in Columbia over various points in the offseason, often conversing with Turner during these visits. He made clear how important stretching is not only to prevent injury but also to become a more flexible pass rusher.
So now, Turner stretches every day. That often includes stretching after practice.
“If you can bend, that takes you to a whole other level,” Turner said.
The ability to bend in an arc shape around the offensive tackle and into the quarterback is important for defensive ends even more so than defensive tackles. If a defensive end can’t bend, the offensive tackle can just push him out of the play.
Haley said he’s pleased with Turner’s improvement because of increased flexibility, but there’ still room for improvement.
“It’s not going to happen today, but you can tell every day he is a little bit better on his bend, a little bit better on his turns,” Haley said. “A little bit better on his change of direction. You can see it.”
The question remains whether Missouri fans will be able to see a change in pass rush on Saturdays.
