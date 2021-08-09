In the opening minutes of Missouri’s fourth practice of fall camp, Daniel Robledo and Realus George Jr. lined up next to one another for the team warmups.
When the first period of training began, they participated in consecutive lines defending a field goal. Five minutes passed, and it was on to the second period. To reach the other end of the field where defensive-line specific drills awaited, they took similar paths on the way over.
The duo was seldom far apart during the first eight periods of practice, when the defensive line went through a variety of exercises. The team is still busy adjusting to its duties in first-year defensive coordinator Steve Wilks’ new-look system.
Not only were they just in close proximity for much of the day, but the pair share a similar path to MU. Both arrive by way of a stint playing football in junior college.
“I remember the first day I came here, the D-linemen were eating lunch together, and I came in, and they introduced me to the whole D-line, the D-line coach,” Robledo said. ... “I remember George came up to me, and he was talking to me, telling me that he went to Independence (Community College), telling me all these things, and we could relate so much because we went from the JUCO.
“I just think that right away we connected with that, connected with each other.”
Robledo, a defensive end in junior college who said he has moved inside while at Missouri, spent two years at East Los Angeles College prior to his transfer to the Tigers. George Jr., a former fullback turned defensive tackle that is seemingly the more likely of the two to find himself in a starting role come the Tigers’ first game Sept. 4, started his career at Power Five Miami before moving to Independence Community College.
Their signings were announced July 13, 2020, and Nov. 21 as they became the fifth and seventh defensive linemen, respectively, to commit to Missouri’s Class of 2021.
George Jr. featured in two games at Miami as a true freshman, against Savannah State (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and FIU (Conference USA). All of Robledo’s college experience comes on a junior college schedule. Any action either sees this season will be their first against a Power Five program.
But they feel ready for the step up.
“I just came here trying to show my teammates that I can play with them and show the coaches that they can rely on me,” George Jr. said. “As far as ‘point to prove,’ I’m just trying to work, just put in work.”
“We’re just like everybody else with a second chance,” Robledo said. “And we’re gonna use it, and we’re gonna use it in the right way.”
But the challenge of facing off against SEC offensive linemen is undoubtedly a different world from their past experience.
“With JUCO O-linemen, I’ve always looked at it as like, you go to a school and you’ll find two, or one guy that’s really good, and the rest are like, eh, you know,” Robledo said. “Here, it’s like, these guys are pretty good. You have to take it serious. There’s no slack and leeway on one guy. You have to prepare yourself for every move, for every guy and know what they’re doing.”
They both bring a full spring and summer of training with their new MU teammates into fall camp, having each arrived on campus in early 2021.
Eliah Drinkwitz said March 5 that the spring could be a struggle period for players making the transition from junior college and he wanted them to utilize the four months between camps to improve.
And now that those four months have come and gone, it remains a process that requires patience.
“Everybody wants it right now, you were recruited to play right now, and you’ve just got to focus one day at a time,” Drinkwitz said. “Just be 1-0 today, 1-0 this period, 1-0 this rep. And those guys are gonna get there. They play with really good effort. They’re going to help us this year, there’s no doubt.”
The gauntlet has been thrown to George Jr. and Robledo, who attempt to earn as many reps as possible this season on a line that returns big pieces from 2019 and 2020, such as Akiel Byers, Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Darius Robinson.
And to rise to the challenge of knocking those established parts from their perches, they’re leaning on their past.
“JUCO, I feel like for me, I just know it taught me how to get it out the mud,” George Jr. said. “A lot of people think just going into JUCO, offers are gonna come (from) a Power Five, but you’ve really got to grind. It was hard for me the first couple months, but as it got going, just having to work through it and struggle, it was easier for me to see what I needed to do to make it off.”
But it’s a move, despite the difficult work it requires, that comes with perks: top-tier facilities, a potential pathway to the next level of the game and, more pressingly, a schedule packed with some of the top teams in the nation.
“Coming in the SEC, you know, it’s phenomenal for me,” Robledo said. “I love it, it’s a dream of mine to be here.”