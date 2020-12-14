As pressure came off the edge from Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels heaved the ball toward the end zone.
With Missouri cornerback Ishmael Burdine draped all over him, enough to draw a pass interference call, Georgia wide receiver George Pickens came back to the football and grabbed the 36-yard touchdown. SEC Network announcer Dave Neal called it a 50-50 ball, but Daniels disagreed.
“A 50-50 ball for him is an 80-20 ball,” Daniels said.
Pickens, a former five-star recruit from Hoover, Alabama, was one prime example of the talent gap between the two schools. Daniels was the No. 2 overall quarterback and fourth-highest-rated player overall in the 2018 class. Running backs James Cook and Zamir White were also both five-stars in that same class. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said the biggest personnel advantage was in the trenches.
With the three-day early signing period beginning Wednesday, Missouri’s 49-14 loss to Georgia shows that it must recruit at a higher level if it wants to compete with schools like Georgia and Florida for the SEC East crown. One of those two schools has won the division in every year since 2015.
“Our goal is to be competitive in the SEC East, and right now the two teams at the top of the SEC East, we weren’t competitive with,” Drinkwitz said. “So, we’ve got our work cut out for us. That starts with me in recruiting and player development.”
Since 2014, Georgia has recruited a top 10 class in every year and Florida has consistently been second in the East in that regard.
So far, Missouri has begun to close the gap in recruiting under Drinkwitz. In the class of 2020, Georgia (No. 1) and Missouri (No. 54) were separated by 53 spots. Florida (No. 7) was 47 spots ahead of the Tigers. Drinkwitz’s first full class currently ranks at No. 20 according to Rivals.
Georgia and Florida are both within the top 10. But it’s a step up for Missouri, and closing that margin is one piece in becoming a yearly competitor in the East.
Drinkwitz has already recruited at a new level. He’s picked up commitments from top in-state recruits like Isaac Thompson, Travion Ford and Dominic Lovett, while branching out to Texas for the 2020 class and getting cornerback Ennis Rakestraw. He has also sparked hope and renewed joy around the state with the team’s on-field performances. Beating the likes of LSU and Kentucky has gained Missouri national recognition, and for one week, they were ranked in the Top 25.
“I know Mizzou nation is getting excited about what we’re doing,” Drinkwitz said. “Recruits are taking notice, and we’re not done yet.”
Before Saturday’s game against Georgia, Drinkwitz called it a measuring stick, much like the game against Florida. It was a chance to see where his team stood against the top, and he got his answer. But he said that whatever has happened in the past will remain in the past and that it’s not going to define his team moving forward.
“It has nothing to do with your future if you learn from it,” Drinkwitz said. “I’m not surrendering anything to anybody.”