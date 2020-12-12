Missouri had a game on its hands late in the first half Saturday.
With 1:20 left before halftime, running back Larry Rountree III capped a three-play drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. It wouldn't have come without a blocked punt four plays prior, either.
Rock Bridge alum Will Norris can apparently do it all...block the punt and recover it 👀👀Resulted in a touchdown for Mizzou plays later pic.twitter.com/3NOQsjncWz— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) December 12, 2020
Missouri defensive back Mason Pack got his hands on Jake Camarda's punt. As the ball hovered around the 6-yard line, Rock Bridge product Will Norris got underneath it. He returned it to Georgia's goal line.
Of course, the Tigers would convert with Rountree's touchdown — his sixth 1-yard score of the season — and tie the game at 14. The touchdown dug Missouri out of two-score hole it had dug in the half, but Georgia would close out the half with another score.
"Felt good," Drinkwitz said. "Being at halftime, 21-14, (I) told our team, 'Hey, we're right in position.'"
However, the Tigers blew that position. With a 21-point third quarter, the Bulldogs beat down on the Tigers for the second half of the game to cap their 49-14 win.
It's the largest deficit by which Missouri has lost all season.
The third quarter allowed Georgia to break away. In total, the Bulldogs held onto the ball for 10:30. In that time, they ran 23 plays and amassed 284 yards. They averaged 12.3 yards a play and had 12 first downs. They didn't punt once.
Missouri was on the opposite end of that spectrum.
The Tigers ran just 10 plays in the third quarter, with three drives of four, three and three plays, respectively. They totaled just 48 yards. They completed 37.5% of their passes and totaled minus-4 yards rushing. They punted three times and didn't convert a single third down.
In terms of individual performances, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels was only 5-of-10 passing during the third quarter, but passed for 123 yards. Aside from one completion of 8 yards, he had completions of 31, 36, 25 and 23 yards. Daniels wouldn't play the majority of the final quarter.
On the ground, a trio of running backs carried the load for Georgia. Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh and James Cook combined for 10 carries and 142 yards. Daijuan Edwards also had three carries for 7 yards. Cook and White both scored touchdowns, and White — the team's leading rusher — had carries of 36 and 43 yards.
Daniels said the win felt like the Bulldogs' first complete game of the season on offense.
"(The run and pass) was ... coupled together and it's what we've been looking for the last couple of weeks," Daniels said. "Mississippi State, great throwing. Didn't run it like we wanted to. South Carolina, more of a statement game. We came out trying to run it. Today, we threw when the looks said to throw and we ran when the looks said to run."
Daniels finished the day 16-of-27 with 299 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Part of what allowed Georgia to have sustained success throughout the day was its efficiency on crucial downs, which showed in the third quarter.
In the quarter alone, the Bulldogs were 2-of-2 on third downs. For the game, they were 8-of-13, and they had 28 first downs. Three of Georgia's seven touchdowns were also scored on third downs — two of which came in the third quarter.
"Apparently, nobody in the SEC is playing very good third down defense, including us, because we used to be one of the top teams at it, and offenses are kicking butt in the SEC and Missouri's leading in third down defense," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. "We went out today and (I) thought we did a pretty good job on third down converting. That's a big challenge in itself."
Drinkwitz noted postgame that Missouri's defense has the ability to get pressure, particularly in the second quarter. The Tigers totaled two sacks and six tackles for loss Saturday, but Drinkwitz said their inability to get back to that pressure in the second half was costly.
The Missouri coach also noted Georgia's success up front is a large chunk of its success. In total, the Bulldogs had 316 yards rushing, but 15 of their first downs also came on the ground.
Conversely, the Tigers were 3-of-11 on third downs and totaled just 10 first downs.
"(You) need your best stuff in order to beat a team like that and we didn't have it today," Drinkwitz said. "We've got to get it back. Got to find a way to fix it and get it back."