Vanderbilt routinely chewed up Missouri’s defense on the ground in Nashville, Tennessee. Quarterback Mike Wright twice ran up the middle for gains of more than 65 yards and finished with 152. Backup running back Patrick Smith picked up 95 and a touchdown as the Missouri defense’s biggest weakness emphatically retained its title.
The good news for the Tigers is that they still managed to escape the Music City with a win. The bad news is that the next offense they face is better than Vanderbilt.
Like, a lot better.
No. 1 Georgia averages 192 rushing yards per game. The Commodores, who trampled Missouri for 258 last week, average over 100 fewer.
“They got two great running backs, so based off what we’ve been able to put on film, I know that’s gonna be (offensive coordinator Todd) Monken’s mindset,” Missouri defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said. “It’s gonna come in and try to establish the run. And then from there, they’re very known for their big play, play action over the top.”
Junior Zamir White, senior James Cook and sophomore Kendall Milton all average 5 yards per carry or more. White has been more of the featured back with 97 carries to Cook’s 57 and Milton’s 49. Cook is most involved in that play-action passing game and has two receiving touchdowns.
Wilks attributed Vanderbilt’s success on the ground, particularly Wright’s two big runs, to players whiffing at the point of attack, something that’s been a problem for Missouri all season.
Safety Martez Manuel leads the Tigers in total tackles with 50. A player who, before most snaps, stands more than 10 yards off the line of scrimmage having the most tackles is not a recipe for success.
Linebacker Blaze Alldredge, who has played sparingly in recent weeks, is second. After that is another safety, Jaylon Carlies. Isaiah McGuire is the only lineman with more than 18 tackles. And now that unit will be tasked with stopping the best team in the country.
Georgia hasn’t scored fewer than 30 points in a game since Week 1. In the same time frame, Missouri’s best week defensively was against Vanderbilt when it gave up 28.
As the game nears, the harsh reality is that nothing in either team’s recent history says Missouri has a chance between the hedges Saturday. Georgia is the best team in the country, according to both the AP Poll and a litany of metrics. The Tigers’ struggling defense can only do so much.
“I just tell them just to be who they are and don’t believe in the hype,” said Manuel, the only captain on defense. “These guys wake up and brush their teeth just like we do. They wake up and tie their shoes just like we do. They’re human beings. I wouldn’t go into the game like we’re playing some godly person or something like that.”