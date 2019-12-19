Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz decided to keep David Gibbs on the coaching staff, the team announced Thursday. Gibbs is a 26-year veteran and spent last season as Missouri’s cornerbacks coach.
The Tigers’ pass defense finished eighth best in the country and second in the Southeastern Conference, allowing only 179.3 passing yards per game.
“Coach Gibbs is a great fit for our defensive staff,” Drinkwitz said in a press release Thursday. “He’s well-respected within the profession as a developer of talent, and he’s got invaluable experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels. I’m excited about his expertise and how he can help shape the philosophy within our defensive staff.”
Gibbs has spent 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator for multiple college teams and nine seasons as a defensive backs coach in the NFL.
Before Gibbs’ arrived at Missouri in 2019, he spent four years as the defensive coordinator at Texas Tech. In 2017, the Red Raiders’ defense led the Big 12 Conference in forced turnovers and finished sixth nationally with 29.
“I’m excited to be part of Coach Drink’s staff at Mizzou. It’s a great opportunity for me and my family,” Gibbs said in a press release Thursday. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Coach Walters. We did some good things here defensively last season, and we’ve got a great group of kids coming back who are excited to work hard to improve this program.”
TCU co-offensive coordinator Luper confirms he'll join Drinkwitz at Missouri
There were multiple reports Wednesday that TCU co-offensive coordinator Curtis Luper was headed to Missouri. Luper confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram late Wednesday night that he will be joining Drinkwitz and the Tigers.
Luper’s official title on the staff is still in question, but he will at least be the co-offensive coordinator, he confirmed.
Luper and Drinkwitz know each other from their time together at Auburn, where the Tigers won the national championship in 2010.