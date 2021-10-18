Each week, the Missourian will recap impact performances and news of former Tigers in the NFL.
Golden stands out on Arizona’s defense
Former Missouri linebacker Markus Golden recorded five tackles in the Arizona Cardinals’ 37-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, two of which were sacks on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Golden, who is in his seventh season in the NFL, doubled his season sack total in the matchup as the Cardinals remained the only unbeaten team in the league. He also recorded one tackle for loss.
The linebacker has consistently featured on Arizona’s defense this season. He played in 73% of snaps in Week 6 — the fourth time he has been involved in more than 70% of possessions this season.
Bolton racks up tackles in KC’s most dominant defensive performance of season
A drop in playing time didn’t stop Nick Bolton’s production.
The rookie linebacker led the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense in tackles, recording nine — seven of which were solo efforts — in a 31-13 road win against the Washington Football Team.
Bolton played in 39 of the 59 — approximately 2/3 of snaps and his lowest total of the season — defensive possessions and notched two more tackles than the Chiefs’ next-best performer, Rashad Fenton.
Featured
Las Vegas Raiders: Safety Tyree Gillespie played 16 special teams snaps as the Raiders defeated the Denver Broncos 34-24. He recorded one assisted tackle.
Cleveland Browns: Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott played 21 defensive snaps and four special teams snaps as the Browns lost to the Cardinals. He ended the day with two tackles.
Not featured
Denver Broncos: Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and running back Damarea Crockett were all absent in the Broncos’ loss against the Raiders. Okwuegbunam is still on the injured reserved list with a hamstring injury.
Los Angeles Chargers: For the second game in a row, running back Larry Rountree III did not feature for the Chargers. Los Angeles instead turned to Joshua Kelley to serve as backup to starter Austin Ekeler in a 34-6 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.
Chicago Bears: Left tackle Larry Borom is eligible to return from the injured reserve list, but did not play as the Bears were defeated 24-14 by the Green Bay Packers.
Houston Texans: Starting center Justin Britt sat out of Houston’s 31-3 defeat to the Indianapolis Colts with a knee injury. Britt hadn’t missed a snap since Week 1 prior to the injury.
Monday Night Football
Tennesee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Center Mitch Morse played as the Bills lost 34-31 to the the Titans.