Break your breakfast tailgate recipes back out. Morning football is back for Missouri.
For the first time since Week 2, the Tigers will play an 11 a.m. game on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Memorial Stadium against No. 10 Florida. The game will be broadcast on CBS.
In the previous morning game, also at home, Missouri defeated West Virginia 38-7. The Tigers have played three night games since and three in the afternoon.
But before the Florida game, Missouri has another 6 p.m. game against No. 6 Georgia this coming Saturday.