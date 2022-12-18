Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense (copy) (copy)

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the Missouri offense Oct. 8 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Drinkwitz is back to being the quarterbacks coach after former QB coach Bush Hamdan departed for Boise State on Wednesday.

 Sam Koeppel/Missourian

Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan departed for his alma mater — Boise State — on Wednesday, leaving Missouri after three seasons. Although becoming more involved in play calling for the Tigers in the last few weeks, Hamdan accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Broncos.

Hamdan appeared as a front-runner for Missouri’s opening, as head coach Eli Drinkwitz looked for a full-time play-caller for his system following the 2022 season. But with an internal option out of the picture, Drinkwitz is more focused on the Gasparilla Bowl.

