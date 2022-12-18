Quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan departed for his alma mater — Boise State — on Wednesday, leaving Missouri after three seasons. Although becoming more involved in play calling for the Tigers in the last few weeks, Hamdan accepted the offensive coordinator position with the Broncos.
Hamdan appeared as a front-runner for Missouri’s opening, as head coach Eli Drinkwitz looked for a full-time play-caller for his system following the 2022 season. But with an internal option out of the picture, Drinkwitz is more focused on the Gasparilla Bowl.
“My focus is all gas; I’m trying to win this football game,” Drinkwitz said. “And so nothing that I can do right now is going to help us do that.”
Following the Tigers’ postseason bout, Drinkwitz will sit down and weigh options to possibly take over two offensive coaching positions.
“I think it gives me an opportunity to kind of sit back, reflect and see what best positions us moving forward to accomplish our goals,” Drinkwitz said regarding not having a plan to fill the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach openings.
For the time being, Drinkwitz is back to being the quarterbacks coach in practice and in the Dec. 23 bowl game. When he knew Hamdan was leaving Missouri, the head coach called quarterback Brady Cook with a “good news, bad news” conversation.
Drinkwitz is excited to assume the duties of being the quarterbacks coach again.
Safety first
The safety position took a hit Dec. 5.
Jalani Williams entered the transfer portal, and Missouri lost an experienced defender to back up Joseph Charleston — who missed the Arkansas game with an undisclosed injury — and Jaylon Carlies.
With depth chart safeties Ja’Marion Wayne, who recently took reps at receiver again, and Tyler Hibbler expected to see more time, there’s another name catching attention: Isaac Thompson.
The freshman quickly rose as a contributor for the Tigers, traveling with the program in Week 6 to Florida, where he made an appearance.
“I think every year has an opportunity for you to compete on your own,” Drinkwitz said. “And as we’ve proven a whole lot, every week is a week of its own. You got to compete every single day.”
Fighting through sickness in the following weeks, Thompson made only one more appearance this season during the blowout win over New Mexico State.
But now, the door is open for Thompson. Working mainly with Hibbler and the second strings, Thompson also saw first-team reps in practice Saturday with Charleston out at graduation.
“Isaac, he be in the back going crazy,” defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan said Friday.
Star Daylan Carnell admired Thompson for his ball skills and instincts as seen in practice. And similar to his position group mate, Carnell is moving up the ladder. With Martez Manuel opting out to prepare for the NFL Draft, Carnell will take on a starting role, but who will assume his backup role?
“Me,” Carnell chuckled Saturday. “I’m playing both roles now.”
Missouri continues search for first bowl win under Drinkwitz
College football coaches love to use end-of-season bowl games as an opportunity to build momentum heading into the offseason. However, the first bowl game Missouri played under Drinkwitz is a more painful memory: a 24-22 loss to Army in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl last December.
To make matters worse, the defeat came on a walk-off field goal after the Tigers led 22-21 with under two minutes left to play, a brutal way to enter the offseason.
"That game will probably stick with me forever," Drinkwitz said. "To lose that game that way, to have what we thought was going to be a game-winning drive and not be able to stop a triple-option team in a two-minute situation, hurt."
While most players likely won't admit it, last December's defeat will surely be at the back of their minds when they take the field against Wake Forest in Tampa this Friday.
Another motivator? A Missouri win would be its first bowl win under Drinkwitz in three tries. While it may just be a pre-Christmas bowl game, a win would ensure players a positive ending to an up-and-down 2022 season.
"I don't know what it's going to mean for the future," Drinkwitz said. "I just know it's an opportunity for us to go win a bowl game and that's what we want to do."
Rakestraw returns
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. put lingering rumors to bed Sunday, announcing he will return for one more season at Missouri and once again team up with cornerback partner Kris Abrams-Draine. Abrams-Draine and defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan also announced their intentions to return for next season this week.