Missouri’s defense dominated Kentucky but has struggled at times against some of the league’s top offenses. The loss of Jordan Elliot, DeMarkus Acy, Christian Holmes, Cale Garrett and most of the secondary left defensive coordinator Ryan Walters with a largely rebuilt defense.
Despite the loss of Missouri’s punter and place kicker Tucker McCann, the kicking department hasn’t missed a beat. But new special teams coach Erik Link has yet to find a reliable punt returner after several early-season mistakes.
The Missourian assessed Missouri football’s defensive and special teams’ performances thus far through the midway point of the 2020 season.
Linebacker
Grade: A-
Nick Bolton is the captain of Missouri’s defense and hasn’t missed a beat from a breakout 2019 campaign. The former first-team All-SEC linebacker leads Missouri with 53 tackles, and his impact on the field is as large as any player on the roster. Even in a blowout loss to Alabama, Bolton recovered a late fumble that led to an MU touchdown. Against LSU, he read quarterback Myles Brennan’s third down pass on the goal line and swatted it away. He also pressured Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on Jarvis Ware’s pick-six.
The junior has three tackles for loss, one sack and three pass breakups on the season. He ranks No. 50 nationally for tackles, but many players above him have played more than five games.
As Cale Garrett departed from Missouri at the end of the 2019 season, the second linebacker spot was up for grabs. Missouri got a glimpse at potential candidates when Garrett was lost due to a season-ending injury in the middle of last year, but no one took the reins.
This season, Devin Nicholson has filled that role nicely. The sophomore has 29 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack this year according to the team webpage, although ESPN has him listed with 21 solo tackles.
Defensive line
Grade: C+
Getting pressure to the quarterback has been an issue for Missouri’s defensive line in recent history. The team was last in the Southeastern Conference with 19 sacks in 2019 and is on pace to finish in the bottom half of the league again this year.
Trajan Jeffcoat has been a bright spot on Missouri’s defensive line. After being readmitted to the university at the beginning of the school year, he joined Eliah Drinkwitz’s team at defensive end or the “buck” linebacker position. Even after joining the team late into camp, the redshirt sophomore has three of Missouri’s seven sacks. That number ranks No. 56 for all players in the country. He also has seven quarterback hits, five more than any other player.
But other than Jeffcoat, Missouri’s defensive line has struggled. Returning starter Kobie Whiteside has battled injuries, while the team’s only other sacks from the defensive line came from Tre Williams and Isaiah McGuire, who each have one. Missouri ranks No. 13 in the conference in sacks, only ahead of Vanderbilt.
Markell Utsey has two tackles for loss this year, but he will miss the first half of Missouri’s next game due to his involvement in a fight before halftime against Florida.
Cornerback
Grade: B
One of Missouri’s biggest surprises on defense has been the performance of true freshman Ennis Rakestraw. No freshmen that have played the same amount of games as Missouri have as many passes defended as Rakestraw. The Duncanville, Texas product has broken up five passes and has eight solo tackles. He beat out senior Adam Sparks for the second cornerback position and has started every game.
Jarvis Ware was the first to wear Missouri’s turnover boxing robe after he picked off Florida quarterback Kyle Trask for a touchdown. That, so far, is the only interception that Missouri’s defense has recorded this year. He also has one pass breakup, but before the pick-six, he had been relatively quiet in the boxscore.
Missouri’s secondary was torched against LSU, but other than that, the unit has held its own against some of the conference’s toughest offenses.
Safety
Grade: B+
Missouri’s three safeties have had the most highlight plays of any position on the defense. Joshuah Bledsoe broke up the game-winning pass against LSU on fourth down and forced and recovered a fumble against Kentucky that sealed another win.
At strong safety, sophomore Martez Manuel beat out Stacy Brown and notched 3.5 tackles for loss against Alabama, and had a forced fumble against Florida. He’s the leading tackler out of the safety position, but has also struggled at times covering receivers from the slot. LSU’s connection between Terrace Marshall and Myles Brennan dialed up the Missouri defense for more than 200 yards.
Tyree Gillespie also has three pass breakups. The tandem of Gillespie and Bledsoe have delivered, while Manuel has been a bright spot in his first year as a starter.
Kicker
Grade: A-
Freshman Harrison Mevis has filled in nicely after Tucker McCann served as the Tigers’ placekicker for the past four years. He’s made eight of ten field goals this year and has only missed one from inside of 55 yards.
The true freshman missed a 31-yarder against Florida, but other than that, he has been solid for Missouri. He was perfect on field goals against Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee and has drilled two from more than 50 yards so far. Only LSU has more field goals of 50 yards or more in the SEC this year.
Missouri is tied for the SEC lead in field goals, and Drinkwitz admitted he should have kicked a field goal against Kentucky after going for a first down on fourth and goal.
Punter
Grade: B
Kentucky transfer Grant McKinniss has taken over the starting role at punter. He’s averaged 43 yards per punt, a number that ranks in the middle of the conference. His 66-yard punt against LSU is second in the conference behind Kentucky’s Max Duffy.
Punt/kick returner
Grade: D+
Muffed punts were a major issue from Missouri early in the season. After three drops in the team’s first three games, Missouri turned to Cade Musser to mainly make fair catches. The longest punt return of the season went for six yards, and it’s been a major struggle for Missouri to pick up ground on returns.
Tyler Badie has handled kickoff return duties and has returned seven kicks for an average of 18.71 yards. His longest run of the season is 39 yards, which ranks fifth in the conference.