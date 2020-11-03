Five games into the Eliah Drinkwitz era at Missouri, the Tigers’ new and touted offense has shown itself in flashes this season.
A 45-41 high-flying win over the defending national champions and a 20-10 grind-it-out battle with Kentucky have been the high points of the season. Some of Missouri’s biggest offensive successes go beyond the win-loss column, too.
The Tigers have found their quarterback of the future in Connor Bazelak, and the offensive line has been perhaps the biggest surprise of this year’s team. Still, with half a season to go, the unit certainly has room for improvement.
With five games left, here’s a position-by-position grading of Missouri’s offense.
Quarterback
Grade: B+
Considering its implications for the future, Bazelak settling in as Missouri’s QB1 may be the team’s biggest win this season.
After Shawn Robinson started Weeks 1 and 2 against Alabama and Tennessee, Drinkwitz made the switch to Bazelak after one quarter in Knoxville, and his performance since has been promising.
Through three starts (and essentially one whole game between the Alabama and Tennessee losses), Bazelak is 96-of-139 with 1,101 yards and four touchdown passes to one interception. He also has one rushing touchdown.
Since a four-touchdown performance in the LSU win, Bazelak hasn’t passed for more than 250 yards or thrown a touchdown. With a run-first game plan against Kentucky and an all-in-all abysmal team performance against Florida, it makes sense that Bazelak has been low-impact over the last two games. Still, he’ll need to improve over the back half of the season.
The best thing about Bazelak to this point has been his decision-making. It showed itself as soon as he came into the Tennessee game and proved significant when compared to his counterpart in Robinson. Bazelak has shown an ability to extend plays and make generally smart decisions in the pocket.
He’s also been incredibly efficient. His 69.1% competition percentage is No. 3 in the SEC, and he’s thrown the fewest interceptions in the league. However, he still needs to work on ball control.
The redshirt freshman has fumbled the ball three times this season, causing two turnovers on sacks. He also fumbled twice in 2019 in three appearances. Bazelak’s ball protection is where he needs to improve the most.
Running back
Grade: B-
The Missouri rushing attack has been a multiheaded monster in seasons past. A year ago, it was Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie with Dawson Downing showing flashes in spots.
This year, however, Rountree has been the feature back. His 432 yards rushing are a little over two-thirds of the Tigers’ ground game so far this season. Rountree’s success was crucial in the Kentucky win this year, and his rushing abilities have been the most consistent part of this offense through five weeks.
Badie’s role has been less significant this year, as he’s gotten just 30 carries to Rountree’s 101, but Badie has been a viable receiving option out of the backfield to this point (146 yards and two touchdowns).
It’s a mystery if Drinkwitz will try to incorporate him more in the rushing attack on the back half of the season, but considering the variety of his offense, adding another legitimate rushing threat would likely be impactful.
Wide receiver
Grade: C
The Missouri receiving corps has three touchdowns all season. Tyler Badie has two.
On paper, Missouri’s receivers look explosive. Nine of them are averaging more than 10 yards a reception to this point. However, the team’s most consistent receiving threat has been Jalen Knox. He leads the Tigers with 22 catches for 236 yards. He’s yet to catch a touchdown pass.
To this point, it’s a three-way tie between Bazelak, Rountree and Knox as the Missouri playmaker with the biggest impact. Knox has consistently been a reliable receiver, but he’s also demonstrated that he can run the ball this season with 78 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Damon Hazelton and Tauskie Dove join Knox as the only Tigers with at least 10 receptions this season, and Dove is the only one with a touchdown reception.
It almost feels too simple to say, but the Missouri passing attack needs to find the end zone more often if it wants to improve as a unit.
Tight end
Grade: C
The tight end position is not what it used to be at Missouri. Or it’s in a lull, at least.
With the pass catching dominance of Albert Okwuegbunam over the last few years, it’s custom to expect the position to be at the forefront of Missouri’s passing attack.
However, as Drinkwitz has made clear several times, this is a new year, and with it means several different multiple tight end sets, with them used as a variations of blockers and receivers. However, the dent the unit has made in the passing game has been insignificant to this point.
The projected heir apparent to Okwuegbunam, Daniel Parker, has just four catches for 11 yards this year. He, Niko Hea and Logan Christopherson have combined for 16 catches, 138 yards and one score.
If anything, Hea has surpassed Parker as the team’s marquee pass-catching tight end, with nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown.
Offensive line
Grade: B+
The dog that has kept Missouri in most if not all of its fights so far this year has been the offensive line. That is something few expected.
If anything, the prediction coming into the year was — with three starters going pro, Hyrin White having season-ending surgery and a slew of issues in fall camp — that this unit might be the worst on the team.
Instead, right tackle Larry Borom, right guard Case Cook and Michael Maietti have shored up half the line, with left guard Xavier Delgado and left tackle Zeke Powell holding their own through five games.
The unit hasn’t given up more than three sacks in a game to this point. Specifically, it has given up three sacks to Alabama and Florida, and the latter came in Borom’s absence.