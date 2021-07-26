Missouri graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge was named to the Butkus Award watch list, per a news release Monday.
The list includes 51 linebackers from around the nation. In total, 17 players on the list play in the SEC.
Alldredge committed to the Tigers in January and could serve as a replacement for All-American Nick Bolton, who was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in April.
The linebacker out of Kissimmee, Florida, played three seasons at Rice. He earned team MVP twice and was the first player to do so in back-to-back years. In the 2020 season, he notched 47 tackles in five games, recorded one sack for a 10-yard loss and had one interception.