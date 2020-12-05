Coming into the season, few Missouri offensive players had the kind of hype of graduate transfer receivers Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism did.
Both players haven’t lived up to those expectations this season, but they were huge difference makers in Missouri’s 50-48 comeback win over Arkansas on Saturday.
Chism had a team-high six catches and 113 yards, finally asserting himself as a consistent downfield presence who can make contested catches. Hazelton had five grabs for 98 yards — all in the second half — and made two clutch catches to set up kicker Harrison Mevis’ game-winning field goal as time expired.
“We were brought here to make plays, and I think we did that,” Chism said.
Hazelton moved down the depth chart after some drops earlier in the season after originally being named a starter alongside Chism. Hazelton dropped down behind Micah Wilson and Tauskie Dove in the depth chart at points in the season but has likely earned an increased role with his late play.
“He showed confidence and resiliency to not get down on himself after some drops early in the year,” quarterback Connor Bazelak said. “He knew he was going to get his shot at some point.”
Bolton ejected for targeting; Brooks and Bailey see field
Nick Bolton was ejected on the Razorbacks’ last possession of the first half after a hit on receiver John David White. That meant Bolton missed the entire second half.
Missouri had to turn to Chad Bailey and Jamal Brooks as the linebacker next to Devin Nicholson. Bailey came in for Bolton after he missed a play to get his ankle taped and played a good amount of the third quarter. He had four tackles.
Brooks played near the end of the game, having good positioning but missing some big plays. He had four tackles and a pass breakup but dropped an interception early in Arkansas’ game-tying fourth-quarter drive before his bobble on the Razorbacks’ 2-point conversion attempt fell into the hands of Mike Woods.
“I think they did a great job coming in unexpectedly,” Nicholson said. “I think they did a great job preparing for the situation.”
Nicholson had a game-high 13 tackles, with the second half being a possible preview of the team’s life without Bolton next season. Bolton participated in senior day and will likely leave for the NFL Draft this spring.
“We’ve got to get used to that,” Nicholson said. “So it was great to experience it a little bit.”
Since the penalty was in the first half, Bolton won’t miss any snaps against Georgia this upcoming Saturday.
Rountree and Badie impress for second straight week
Running backs Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie combined for over 300 yards last weekend against Vanderbilt, and the two continued their impressive play against the Razorbacks.
Rountree finished with 185 yards and three scores, while Badie took two of his six carries for touchdowns. Badie had 79 yards rushing with three catches for 12 yards. A couple of sweeps by Jalen Knox and D’ionte Smith brought the team to a total of 273 yards rushing on the afternoon. The team averaged 7.2 yards a carry.
“I saw a lot of pancaking out there,” Rountree said. “When your (offensive line) is pancaking, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be averaging 7 yards a carry.”
Missouri honors 17 players for senior day
Missouri honored 16 seniors and Bolton for senior day prior to Saturday’s game.
Seniors named were Joshuah Bledsoe, Angel Matute, Tyree Gillespie, Myles Eaddy, Akial Byers, Jerney Jones, Michael Maietti, Drew Wise, Tre Williams, Markell Utsey, Chris Turner, Zion Sales, Mason Pack, Chism, Hazelton and Rountree.
“This win was for our seniors,” Bazelak said.
MU senior cornerback Adam Sparks opted out of the remainder of the season Saturday. He was listed as a starter in the preseason but fell down to third on the depth chart behind freshmen Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Jaylon Carlies. Sparks didn’t take part in the senior day festivities.