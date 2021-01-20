Brick Haley, Missouri’s defensive line coach since the 2017 season, will not return to the program in 2021, according to multiple reports.
PowerMizzou first reported the news.
The news comes about two weeks after former Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters left the Tigers for the same position at Illinois. This makes Haley the second defensive assistant to leave Missouri this offseason.
In his first season at MU, Haley’s defensive line ranked in the top-25 nationally both in tackles and quarterback sacks. But, in recent seasons, the Tigers’ defensive line hadn’t seen such bountiful numbers in either category.
The Tigers put up 33 sacks in 2017 but saw those numbers decline, putting up 27 sacks in 2018 and 19 each of the last two seasons.
Haley has coached 23 seasons at the collegiate and professional levels. Before coming to Columbia, Haley spent two seasons at Texas in the same position. He also spent time at LSU and Mississippi State, as well as with the Chicago Bears, all as a defensive line coach. He’s also coached at Georgia Tech, Baylor and Clemson in various roles.
Before filling Haley’s vacancy, Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz will likely address the opening still left by Walters. Several names have been reported in connection to the coordinator position, including current defensive backs coach David Gibbs and former Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks.
Tigers land another 2022 receiver
Missouri football added another name to its 2022 class Wednesday, with Blue Valley North product Mekhi Miller tweeting he was committed to the Tigers.
The receiver has yet to receive a grade from 247Sports, but Rivals lists him as a three-star recruit. He’s the third pass-catcher and second wideout to commit to the Tigers’ ’22 class, choosing MU over offers from Iowa, California, Tennessee, Nebraska and Kansas.