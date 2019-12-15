Brick Haley is the latest coach to join Eliah Drinkwitz's staff Sunday. Haley will stay with Missouri as an assistant head coach and continue his work with the defensive line.
"In my short time of being around Brick (Haley) I know him to be a man of high character who gets the most out of his players," Drinkwitz said in a press release Sunday. "His wealth of knowledge with the defensive line is exactly what we're looking for to motivate young men."
Haley has spent the past three years with the Tigers as a defensive line coach, creating one of the top units in the Southeastern Conference. In 2019, one of his best players, Jordan Elliot, earned first-team All-America and All-SEC honors for his play.
In 2018, Haley's defensive line was highlighted by Terry Beckner Jr., who led the team in tackles for loss (11) and was named second-team All-SEC.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue at Mizzou and I'm excited to work with Coach Drink and his staff," Haley said in a press release Sunday. "Our family loves Mizzou and being part of the Columbia community, so we're thrilled to keep stakes in the ground here and I'm looking forward to getting to wok on doing great things."