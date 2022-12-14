Bush Hamdan mug

Bush Hamdan

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan has left his role on the Tigers’ coaching staff to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator position at Boise State. The news was shared by the Broncos’ Twitter account Wednesday.

Hamdan, who played at Boise State from 2004-2008, was offered $825,000 over two years to take the position, according to an image of the term sheet reported by Mike Prater of the Idaho Press.

