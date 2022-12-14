Missouri quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan has left his role on the Tigers’ coaching staff to take the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator position at Boise State. The news was shared by the Broncos’ Twitter account Wednesday.
He coached quarterbacks and was briefly offensive coordinator at Washington before MU coach Eli Drinkwitz brought him onto his staff ahead of the 2020 season.
Losing Hamdan is a blow for the Tigers, considering he was a strong candidate for offensive coordinator if Drinkwitz elects to reduce his play-calling duties going forward. Hamdan called plays in the Tigers’ final two regular-season games, a 45-14 win against New Mexico State and 29-27 victory over Arkansas.
“Absolutely, I can see myself doing that if the timing was right, with the right people or the right scenario and situation,” said Drinkwitz in a recent press conference when asked about naming an offensive coordinator in the future. “We’ll decide at the end of the season, but I’m not opposed to it. What I want to do is win football games.”
On the recruiting trail, Hamdan was responsible for helping recruit four-star quarterback Gabarri Johnson and three-star QB Daniel Kaelin for the Tigers.