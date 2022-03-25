Fourteen Missouri football alumni participated in MU's Pro Day on Friday, though official 40-yard dash times, cone drills and weight room maxes were not public to the media.
Anticipated NFL draft selection Tyler Badie was the only prospect not to run the 40 besides punter Grant McKinniss, who was not available to reporters.
Despite scouts from several NFL teams in attendance, nerves were not common among the select group of Tigers. Defensive lineman Chris Turner smiled ear-to-ear when he addressed the media, treating Friday like a regular Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
"When I did my first vertical jump, I was almost shaking," Turner said with a laugh. "I was pretty nervous, but after we did vert and went on to the rest of stuff, it was pretty smooth... I played in front of 100,000 people before. It was just like a few NFL scouts like I'm pretty sure they have all watched me play before."
Turner suffered an injury in October, which he described as a mental challenge to returning healthy. His teammates pushed him to be back in time for one of the biggest moments of his career, instilling the mindset to take things one day at a time.
For wide receiver Keke Chism, it was a learning experience from a business perspective. While the wideout honed in on his route transitions, he hammered home the discipline and ability to retain plays that teams are looking for.
From being a quarterback in high school to a Division II wide receiver at Angelo State, Chism always had the confidence to make it this far, while he believes his size is something that could impact an NFL team.
"At the NFL level, the main thing I want to do first and foremost is compete for championships and contribute to championship play," Chism said. "Whether that's special teams or every-down receiver, I want to show NFL teams that I am willing to do whatever it takes to win, whatever it takes to contribute."
Offensive lineman Case Cook is back from injury, telling reporters he is "healthy and happy." With the mentality of accepting what happens next, Cook was excited to be back on the field, putting his "best product" forward.
"I'd rather lose betting on myself than kind of do nothing and do the same old and nothing change," Cook said.
From the NFL Combine to Missouri's Pro Day, cornerback Akayleb Evans saw Friday as a way to show his improvements on change of direction. Evans is headed home to McKinney, Texas, to continue workouts prior to the NFL Draft.
NFL teams — Arizona , Tennessee , New Orleans and Cincinnati, in particular — admire Evans' size, physicality and character, he told the media. Looking at draft day, Evans wants to celebrate with his family, hopefully at a bowling alley.
"I might be mid roll, and who knows I might get the phone call," Evans said. "We'll see what happens, but I definitely watched the draft growing up and seeing guys and their reactions and having a camera in their face and their family being excited, you dream about those moments. "
Allie Green IV talked about resilience and his gratefulness to put on a show for Missouri for the final time. Green feels like he will bring leadership to a professional defense.
"I feel like that would be the biggest thing and just energy, driving through the team and getting the team ready for whatever obstacles we have in front of us," Green said.
Wide receiver D’ionte “Boo” Smith felt natural in front of scouts, comparing it to playing on Faurot Field and in front of his family growing up. Smith believes he can bring good character to an NFL locker room.
"Explosiveness and chemistry," Smith said. "Because chemistry for a team is good. All it takes is one screw to basically get a car going."
From a walk-on to a Pro Day invite, Smith's versatility from kick returner to a deep-ball threat provides a multitude of options to a professional team. He will continue to work out at home, praying for an opportunity.
After transferring from a junior college to Rice and then Missouri, Blaze Alldredge is along for the ride. The linebacker iterated how much fun he had Friday, but also touched on his ability to be coachable .
"I showed I belonged," Alldredge said. "I got better over the course of the season. I think going through the Pro Day, you'll see that I got better there to address some weaknesses and show a little more athleticism than I think people were expecting."
Alldredge's biggest progression dealt with his "bunnies," jumping for personal bests.
"I always tell people I used to be a hooper," Alldredge said. "But when you get buff and you play linebacker, nobody believes that I used to run the hardwood, so it was nice to back up my pickup basketball rep at least."
Running back Tyler Badie was excited to be back in Columbia to show his versatility to scouts on his home turf.
"I told all the scouts that I'll be a mismatch nightmare wherever I go, whatever I'm matched up against," Badie said. "Being in the environment with the best of the best talent, I just want to show that I can do it at different levels."
Badie is not looking for a big crowd on draft day. However, since he was 6 years old, Badie's father interviewed him after every game with a headset and camera to prepare him for the spotlight.
"My dad told me to be prepared for this moment, because one day, it is going to pay off," Badie said. "I'm just grateful for my parents to put me in a position to where I'm comfortable speaking for by myself and being comfortable in my own shoes."
Some of Badie's favorite memories came in the 2021 season, including beating Florida in overtime to be bowl eligible and setting the season rushing record. As for his future prospects, the running back said that every NFL team reached out to him.
Kobe Whiteside was worried about finding an agent, paying bills and "adulting" after the 2021 season. Whiteside started working at Hy-Vee while preparing for Pro Day.
At the College Gridiron Showcase, Whiteside spoke with the Arizona Cardinals, a conversation he said went well. A year from today, he hopes to see himself on an NFL team, bringing a spark and taking advantage of any opportunity.
Case Cook told media that scouts were waiting to see how he performed at Pro Day for more evaluation while hoping to bring a true leader to a professional team.
"A guy that loves ball, a guy's gonna push everybody in the building," Cook said regarding what he would bring to a team. "Just a true competitor."
Following Missouri's Pro Day, prospects from regional colleges arrived at Missouri's facilities. Times and measurements were not provided from the regional Pro Day either.
The NFL Draft occurs April 28-30.