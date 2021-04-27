As the coach of one of the top high school football teams in Florida, Vanguard High School’s Edwin Farmer finds himself taking more than his fair share of phone calls from college programs.
Six players from Vanguard’s most recent senior class have signed letters of intent to play Division I football. But in 2016, many of those calls regarded a defensive back named Tyree Gillespie.
Farmer told recruiters about the physicality and athleticism that made Gillespie one of the top safeties in the area. But Farmer also had a request when he spoke to coaches at the next level: check this guy out at running back, too.
“Kid was fast,” Farmer said. “He was built. (He had) the frame of a football player or an athlete, whatever. But he had the frame. His explosiveness, his quickness, he could move. He was fast. He was different.”
For years, Farmer had a unique view of Gillespie’s development. Gillespie was friends and youth football teammates with Farmer’s son, Tye.
When the pair was in eighth grade, Farmer started training them. Little was off-limits in sessions designed to make them better all-around athletes. Some drills were simple, like lifting weights or doing box jumps. Others were out of left field, like chopping down trees.
Many involved the hill in Farmer’s backyard, running up and down it or pushing a blocking sled in the wet central Florida heat. Sometimes Gillespie would sleep over at the Farmer household, and in the morning, it was back to work.
All of that work helped mold Gillespie into a standout two-way player. A running back in middle school, he began playing safety in high school because Farmer wanted to keep him on the field as much as possible.
“He definitely had the shoulders and the frame for it and he could run and hit, so it was just a no-brainer for me,” Farmer said. “That’s why I put him at safety. And he played corner, too, for me. He could play it all, really. If I had a receiver that was pretty good, of course I was gonna put Tyree on him. It was a no-brainer.”
In a district semifinal game against Mitchell High School, Gillespie — by then a senior — already had an 11-yard touchdown run as Mitchell drove to try to get within three points. The drive stalled out at the three-yard line. Tye Farmer had a tackle on the goal-line stand.
As the Knights celebrated the stop, Gillespie returned to the sideline furious; a Mitchell player had spit on him. Gillespie wasn’t usually one to lose his cool on the field, but this had him, in the words of Farmer, “really ticked off.”
“I’m gonna take this out on them, Coach,” he said. “I’m gonna punish them. Give me the ball.”
He got the ball and took it 97 yards for a touchdown on the first snap. He finished the game with 166 yards and three touchdowns on five carries.
“He’s not gonna say a lot, but when you get him going, he can play,” Farmer said.
It was Gillespie’s penultimate game at running back. He didn’t see any action in the backfield in four seasons at Missouri, despite position coach Cornell Ford’s early interest when he was at Vanguard.
His college career now over, Gillespie is projected to be a mid-round pick in the NFL Draft, which begins Thursday. Farmer takes calls from professional teams now. The two are still close, and Farmer isn’t surprised by his former player’s success.
“Only thing I hate is I didn’t get a chance to see him play running back.”
When Dave Sofran worked in the admissions department at Brother Rice High School, one of his duties was giving tours to prospective students and their families. Showing people around the campus of the all-boys Catholic school wasn’t a particularly complex task, and on one 2013 tour he found his attention shifting toward his other job at the Detroit-area school: football coach.
“Do you play sports?” he asked the 6-foot-4 eighth grader.
“Basketball,” Larry Borom responded.
“You ever played football before?”
“Not really.”
Borom ended up attending Brother Rice, and the conversation came up again that summer after Sofran saw Borom playing pickup basketball in the school’s gym. He knew from a glance Borom had the raw size to play football. After seeing him move and run for the first time, Sofran realized how athletic and smooth the big man really was. He had to get him in pads.
“He would do a kick-step, power-step spin,” Sofran said. “He could dribble and rebound and stuff. I was thinking to myself, ‘Man, he could be an unbelievable offensive lineman.’ And that’s kind of where the conversations went from there.”
Borom agreed to give football a shot and spent that fall on the freshman team. Coming in with a big body and little nuance to his game, Borom was a clean slate for the coaching staff.
The first order of business was getting him into shape and down a couple pounds. The next was teaching him the fundamentals of offensive line play. It was a process, but he slowly got in shape. He worked with the coaching staff on blocking techniques, soaking up any instruction he got. His junior year, a Division II coach came to watch him work out.
“I don’t know if he’s flexible enough,” the coach told Sofran. “How does he bend?”
Five years later at his pro day, Borom did yoga poses in front of NFL scouts.
It was around junior year Borom started to get more serious about his future in football, spending even more time in the weight room and doing more college-level lifting sessions. But his family’s working-class economic status wasn’t conducive to gaining attention from bigger programs. While other prospects were traveling around the country for camps, Borom rarely left Michigan. Rivals ranked him as a two-star recruit.
“I just said he’s one of the most athletic linemen I’ve seen,” Sofran said when contacted by schools. “He has nothing but a huge ceiling in terms of getting in a college level program and working with collegiate-level strength coaches and stuff, and I could just see his path. If you’re 300 pounds and athletic and 6-6, you can kind of get molded into something if he gets an opportunity.
“I was kind of shocked that he wasn’t a 20-offer type guy, to be honest with you, with just his size and athleticism. But that’s just the way recruiting sometimes works.”
Missouri was the first Division I school to extend Borom an offer. Few other Power 5 programs had him on his radar. He committed to MU the summer before his senior year.
“I know sometimes, the rankings of guys, four- and five-star means a lot to high school kids, but does it really pan out at the collegiate level?” Sofran said. “So I’d rather see a kid like Larry that goes in college, kind of finds his groove at the next level than the accolades in high school and not really amount to anything in college.”
There’s a certain mystique around Texas high school football.
It has a reputation around the rest of the country for being a larger than life institution. Mentions of it conjure up images of the TV show Friday Night Lights and games littered with future NFL players in extravagant stadiums.
This is all to say that Joshuah Bledsoe’s high school experience in Houston wasn’t too far off from the stereotype.
“I started out my first five years of coaching and really my whole life playing ball in Louisiana,” said Dekaney High School coach Anthony Williams. “I coached there and coach high school ball here, but football here in Texas is different. The district Joshuah Bledsoe was in, man, every year our district put out between the teams that we played in districts — and I’m not exaggerating — it’d be over 100 scholarships.
“Football here in Texas, man, it’s God.”
Even in an area where football triumphs over all else, Bledsoe stood out to Williams when he arrived in ninth grade. He was rangy and athletic as a safety. On the other side of the ball, he had intelligence beyond his years as a quarterback.
“You get a kid coming from middle school, and they say, ‘OK, the kid’s a quarterback,’” Williams said. “‘He’s usually just the best athlete, so they put the ball in his hands.’ Bledsoe was his middle school’s best athlete, but that wasn’t why he was playing quarterback. He actually was a student of the game. There’s a stereotype on African-American quarterbacks that they’re athletes but they’re not really that smart, but this kid came in out of middle school knowing how to read coverages.”
Bledsoe’s time under center, however, was short-lived. Adrian Hardy, now a draft prospect himself as a receiver out of Louisiana Tech, won the job in Bledsoe’s sophomore season. The move was just as much a result of Williams’ belief Bledsoe could make the transition to defense full-time as Hardy’s quarterback play.
Bledsoe took it in stride, applying his football intelligence to the other side of the ball. Coaching is more advanced in Texas than any other state and schemes more complex.
Klein Collins High School, one of Dekaney’s district rivals, was coached by Drew Svoboda. Svoboda now works as Alabama’s special teams coordinator. Nowhere else in the country does high school football such replicate the style of higher levels, and none of it was too much for Bledsoe to handle.
It soon became clear to Williams that there wasn’t a lot his newest full-time safety couldn’t do. By the end of his high school career, he was kicking off. Williams likes having athletic punters to keep defenses on their toes in anticipation of a fake, so Bledsoe eventually took over punting, as well.
“He’s always been a student of the game, so I watched him over the course of the time perfecting his craft,” Williams said. “I watched him understand and utilize that. In his early years, he just was beating people just off sheer talent. But he realized that there actually was a fundamental and technique to playing the position, as well, and you watch him develop over time and start to finesse those techniques and finesse those fundamentals, he just became elite.”