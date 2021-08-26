Daniel Parker Jr.’s 2020 season was like the rest of college football in the middle of a pandemic: uninspired, forgettable and largely best used as an example of how things shouldn’t be. A promising but unspectacular sophomore season gave way to a junior year where his development plateaued for a handful of reasons out of his control.
After the beginning of the season was delayed almost a month, the tight end suffered a concussion and missed another month. When he came back he felt out of shape and didn’t feel like himself. He ended the year with eight catches for 37 yards in five games, all lower than his 2019 numbers.
Over the offseason, he’s gotten back into the shape he wants to be in, slimming down to around 240 pounds. He’s now a senior and looking to spearhead a tight end attack that was close to nonexistent in the passing game at times last season. All of the Tiger tight ends had a combined 27 receptions and two touchdowns.
“We share the load,” Parker said. “I don’t feel like we’re leaning on any specific (position) group in the red zone. I just feel like we need to do better.
"I just feel like this is the best Daniel the world’s going to see.”
Joining Parker within the group is junior Niko Hea, redshirt junior Messiah Swinson and freshman Ryan Hoerstkamp. While none put up impressive numbers, all have the frames and athleticism that suggest — if nothing else — potential. Swinson is 6-foot-8. Parker arrived on campus in 2018 as a defensive end, switching to offense in the middle of fall camp.
Hea is still a relative newcomer to the game, having only picked it up in high school. Even then, he was mostly a receiver. He enters the season with another year of development and understanding under his belt. Part of that has come from watching Parker and current Denver Bronco Albert Okwuegbunam.
“I’ve learned a lot from Daniel about run blocking,” Hea said. “It’s something he takes pride in and I should take pride in too if I want to be one of the greats here. So I’ve taken that from his game, also learned some from his passing game, too. Route running, top of the routes, stuff like that. It means more to me, so I’m working on that for this year.”
The wildcard of the group is Hoerstkamp, a three-star recruit from Washington, Missouri, who enrolled at Missouri in the spring.
"I think he’s gonna come a long way," Parker said. "As of now, we’re not sure what’s gonna happen. We’re just focused on trying to get everybody better trying to bring everybody along and develop each and every player as best we can, and we’ll see what happens when the season starts.”
With that said, playing time is still up for grabs. Hea and Parker will, like last season when everyone was healthy, get the lion's share of snaps. The third wheel among the group is still undetermined and has potential to stay that way after the season begins.
"We’ll just have to see week-to-week what the game plan calls for and who we need and how we think it fits into attacking the defense," Drinkwitz said.