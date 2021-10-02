Former Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel coached on the Faurot Field sideline for the first time since he left the Tigers in 2017, this time as Tennessee's head coach.
As homecomings go, few will come easier than a 62-24 win against his old employer Saturday.
Heupel’s Volunteers decimated Missouri’s defense from the word go in a performance he said was the best they’ve had this season.
The Tigers rarely made it tough on them, but Heupel remained high on his offense.
“Even when it looks easy, there’s nothing easy in this football game,” Heupel said. “Not in this conference.”
Tennessee’s electric offense scored eight touchdowns, including four in the first quarter. In a little more than 31 minutes of total possession, the Vols took Missouri for 677 yards of total offense and allowed 396 in return.
It was his first win against SEC opposition as Tennessee’s head coach and his first win on the road. It was his second attempt in both categories.
The Vols never looked in any danger.
“Obviously some really, really positive things from today,” Heupel said. “The ability to run the football, the ability to stretch the field vertically, to be accurate and consistent, and to be good on the few third downs that we had.
“I said to the players, too. This is the tip of the iceberg. We’re just scratching the surface of what we’re capable of. There’s a whole lot more for us in our growth. And enjoy this one, because they’re hard to come by.”
Exposed again, Missouri's defense struggles to contain explosive Vols
Halfway through Marching Mizzou’s halftime show, Spot the Robot, “a four-legged doglike robot designed by Boston Dynamics,” as described in a news release, danced with Missouri’s mascot Truman the Tiger in the middle of an "O" created by the band to spell out the machine canine’s name.
It was just about as cartoonish a sight as the 30 minutes of football that preceded it.
It was difficult to entertain the possibility, entering the matchup with Tennessee, that there was anything new to say about Missouri’s defense — especially about its ability against the run. The Tigers were the second-worst run defense in the nation entering the matchup, in front of only Ohio.
Somehow, it got worse.
MU gave up 275 rushing yards in the first half alone, the same total that Boston College notched last week in its overtime win against the Tigers. By the end of the game, the Vols had scampered 458 yards.
Tennessee didn’t fail to post a touchdown until its sixth drive of the game.
The Volunteers’ first four scores took a grand total of 3 minutes and 24 seconds of possession.
“We practiced what they did all week," MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "Thought we practiced fast, thought we got everything lined up, but obviously it wasn’t effective.”
Drinkwitz said Tuesday that Missouri wouldn't hit the panic button on its defensive scheme. The Tigers lined up slightly differently to begin the game against Tennessse, in a 3-3 formation, before transitioning back to more familiar territory, albeit with similar success.
The panic button may or may not remain unpressed. Are changes on the horizon?
"I just stepped off the football field," Drinkwitz said during his postgame news conference. "I haven't even considered anything like that, so I have no comment or anything like that."
Badie sets new Missouri rushing and receiving record
Missouri fans had little to cheer about Saturday. By the middle of the third quarter, there weren’t many of them left in the stadium to cheer anything.
But despite the doom and gloom, Tyler Badie made MU history, becoming the first Tiger to pass both 1,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.
With about four minutes remaining in the first quarter, Connor Bazelak found Badie on a 17-yard pass to get him into quadruple digits in both phases of offense.
Evans' predictions come true
He called it.
During a news conference Tuesday, Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans said he felt like the Vols were “fixing to have some fun,” against the struggling Missouri run defense.
And he didn’t waste time getting the festivities underway.
Evans ran home the Vols’ second, third and fourth touchdowns of the game. His second of the day came on a 92-yard run, carving apart the Missouri defense .
“When we first called that play, I was reading through it, and as soon as I had my mesh and I looked up to the field, it was just straight green grass,” Evans said.
He was briefly awarded a fourth TD of the game, but upon review, was adjudged to have had his knee down at the 1-yard line. Hendon Hooker ran it in on the next play.
Evans ended the affair with 156 yards and didn’t need a touch in the fourth quarter to get there. The running back is the fourth player to put up triple-digit rushing yards against Missouri this season.
“I came into the game (thinking), 'Whatever I can get, that’s what I’m gonna get,'" Evans said. "I (didn't) come in here thinking, 'I’m gonna rush with it.' I’m grateful for whatever I can get.”