In the first glimpse of life without linebacker Cale Garrett, Missouri learned a couple of lessons: 1.) The transition will take some time; and 2.) there will be some bumps along the way.
There were plenty of the latter Saturday in the Tigers’ 38-27 victory over Ole Miss.
Without Garrett, Missouri’s defensive captain, who is out indefinitely with a torn pectoral tendon, the Tigers used a combination of sophomore Cameron Wilkins and junior Jamal Brooks at Garrett’s middle linebacker spot. Those two had good moments, and they had bad moments. And then they had moments that were just plain ugly.
Nick Bolton, staying at outside linebacker, continued his strong season, even without Garrett on the inside to relieve some of the pressure. He finished with 10 total tackles. Bolton thought his roommate, Wilkins, played well, but ...
“It’s a learning curve,” he said.
One of the best moments came from Wilkins in the final seconds of the first half. Ole Miss went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but running back Snoop Conner failed to cross the goal line thanks in part to Wilkins, who was in on the tackle.
That play helped Missouri maintain a five-point lead heading into halftime.
Wilkins also forced a fumble early in the game that Ole Miss recovered. Then, there was the play on the second defensive drive of the game when Wilkins forced an incompletion as he pressured Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
But one of those not-so good moments showed up on the next play. Wilkins had a chance to make an open-field tackle against Plumlee on third down, but he whiffed. Ole Miss took the lead later in the drive to go up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Wilkins missed tackles a few too many times Saturday. Sometimes, he over-pursued or had poor positioning. Other times, Ole Miss players just took advantage of his poor aim. On one flat pass in the first quarter, a receiver made Wilkins look silly as the Missouri linebacker went flying past the receiver during a cutback.
“That’s just me being a little too excited,” Wilkins said. “Just wanting to get to the ball as fast as I could. Slowing down, that would be my biggest thing to work on.”
Wilkins certainly didn’t show a lack of speed, as Brooks sometimes did. It’s just that speed didn’t always equate to finishing the play. Wilkins proved he can fill holes and rocket through gaps, but making the play didn’t always happen. One running back slipped out of Wilkins’ grasp when it looked as if he had him in the backfield. Then there was a fourth-and-1 play in which Wilkins tried to tackle Plumlee short of the first down, but the quarterback ran through him.
Brooks had his fair share of struggles, too, although they were not as noticeable or as numerous. He played one drive in the first half and two in the second half.
One good moment for Brooks came when he chased Plumlee to force an incompletion. Then there was the bad moment when he ran to his right, leaving an alley for Plumlee to run for a 40-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Brooks finished with two total tackles while Wilkins tallied six, five of which were solo tackles.
Missouri coach Barry Odom said they will move forward with a linebacker by committee approach when it comes to filling the hole left by Garrett’s injury. He didn’t want to give a full accounting of their performances postgame without taking a closer look at film.
“I know there were times that on the headsets you hear when they are in good shape, and there are times where we missed a read or whatever,” Odom said. “I would rather look at the video a little longer before I give analysis of how they played through the course of the game.”
