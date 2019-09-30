Missouri will have a primetime homecoming game for the first time during the Barry Odom era.
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that the Tigers will face Ole Miss at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12. The game can be viewed on ESPN 2.
It’s the first time Missouri will play a homecoming game at night since 2015 when the Tigers played Florida. That was Gary Pinkel’s last year as the program’s head coach.
The matchup under the lights also marks the first time Missouri will play an SEC opponent on homecoming weekend since 2015, making it no coincidence why the Tigers have finally received the coveted 6 p.m. slot. The first three homecoming games during Odom’s time as coach have come against Middle Tennessee State, Idaho and Memphis.