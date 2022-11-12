Out of the bye week, Missouri’s season was on the upswing with consecutive wins against conference opponents. Yet the last two weekends, the script has been flipped back, as the Tigers dropped their sixth game of the season Saturday, falling 66-24 to Tennessee.
Missouri's offense was more productive that it's been in recent months, scoring its most points since Week 3 against Abilene Christian. But the Tigers' defense couldn't keep the contest tight despite recent near-perfection, collapsing in the second half.
The Volunteers out-tempoed the Tigers’ defense, finding holes in the MU secondary. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker had safeties Joseph Charleston, Jaylon Carlies and Martez Manuel in man defense given the Volunteers’ abundance of targets out wide.
"I spent a year in that system and the whole premise of it is to apply pressure to the defense and pressure to other team," wide receiver Barrett Banister said.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker sworded through that plan with 355 yards through the air on 25 completions. Seven of those landed in the hands of celebrated wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — who finished with 146 yards, with his longest reception a 68-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Against a defense that hadn’t allowed more than 26 points since Week 2, Hooker made the Tigers look like they regressed to last season’s struggles. And even with his legs, Hooker totaled 50 more yards, scoring a touchdown on a zone read that left Missouri on its heels.
Breaking toward the left side of the field, Hooker froze Carlies in his cleats, going untouched for the Volunteers’ fourth score in the first half. The UT magician pulled off a similar trick on a speed option on the next drive that left Daylan Carnell lost at the line of scrimmage for a 28-yard pickup.
Tennessee totaled 28 points in the first half, marking the most Missouri has allowed through the first two quarters this season. The Volunteers' 66 points overall were the most allowed by Baker's defense this season, too.
Even when Hooker's afternoon was over, the Volunteers added 10 more points, finishing with 38-unanswered points.
"I got no issues with with their football team and what they do," coach Eli Drinkwitz said in response to Tennessee' continuous scoring. "That's up to each individual head coach, and (Josh Heupel) was just running his offense.
So I'm good. It's our job to defend them. It's our job to stop them. It's our job to flip the switch. It's our job to not let that happen. It's my job. It's my job."
What put a nail in Missouri's chances of a comeback was a botched fourth-and-1 play in the final quarter. In a designed play to draw the defense offside, backup quarterback Tyler Macon was lined up under center — what he has been tasked frequently with since Week 6 against Florida.
This time around, Macon took a snap, flipping it high to Elijah Young as MU fumbled away a chance to convert it. Tennessee took the ball from Missouri and added three points four plays later.
An unorthodox call before the game left the Tigers a step behind against the Volunteers to start the second half. Missouri elected to receive — a decision Drinkwitz hasn’t made many times.
Just a few weeks ago, the coach said the Tigers are a “defer-style team.” And his offense proceeded to go three-and-out, gaining just 6 yards on its opening drive.
With 3 minutes, 55 seconds off the clock in the first quarter, Missouri's decision to gain momentum worked against itself. Tennessee pounded its first touchdown in seven plays later, with the Tigers unable to match the tempo of the Volunteers.
Yet the Tigers weren't out of it. Down 11 points to start the third quarter, Missouri forced Tennessee to punt for the first time in the game. And Brady Cook responded.
The QB connected with Dominic Lovett on a 38-yard touchdown that put Missouri within four points. But just as the contest looked to be competitive, Tennessee unleashed Hyatt for the 68-yard score.
"The wheels fell off," Drinkwitz said. "Offensively, the first half we did a nice job keeping pace, and then, we just weren't able to keep pace right there. A lot of unforced errors."
Cook's arm produced two touchdowns passes, with the other finding the hands of Tauskie Dove in the first quarter. The senior captain benefited from blown coverage on the right side of the field, resulting in a 43-yard touchdown reception — his first since 2020.
Cook wasn't finding as much early success through the air, though, leaving Drinkwitz to pivot to more designed runs with his quarterback. Cook broke out two scrambles for 10 or more yards, paving the way to a 4-yard Luther Burden III touchdown on a backward pass with 1:56 left in the first quarter to tie things at 7-7.
"I think anytime you're able to spread our defense out and get a light box and have a guy that can go and do that, it's really good for us," Banister said.
The sophomore bolted for a second big gain with time ticking away in the second quarter for 40 yards, leading to a Harrison Mevis 32-yard field goal that cut the lead to 28-17. Cook finished with 113 yards on the ground Saturday.
"We just felt like that the way they matched routes they would turn their back to the quarterback, and we could get some some cheap runs there," Drinkwitz said.
With Drinkwitz eyeing a consistent backup behind running back Cody Schrader, he designed touches for Elijah Young — who touched the football almost every snap he was on the field.
The Knoxville product rushed for 21 yards on three carries while collecting 10 more yards through the air. Young’s homecoming came with his most production since he returned from injury in Week 8.
Burden's touchdown was his first since Oct. 22 against Vanderbilt. The five-star freshman receiver rushed three times for 14 yards and the score while also grabbing 12 yards through the air.
The Tigers return to the field at 6:30 p.m. next Saturday against New Mexico State at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri enters its second-to-last regular-season contest at 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Southeastern Conference.
"We have two games left to define what kind of season this is going to be for our seniors," Drinkwitz said. "But the best thing we can do right now is look ahead and come back home to Faurot Field ... and find a way to stop this moment from this game and try to carry it on to the next game."