Out of the bye week, Missouri’s season was on the upswing with consecutive wins against conference opponents. Yet the last two weekends, the script has been flipped back, as the Tigers dropped their sixth game of the season Saturday, falling 66-24 to Tennessee.

Missouri's offense was more productive that it's been in recent months, scoring its most points since Week 3 against Abilene Christian. But the Tigers' defense couldn't keep the contest tight despite recent near-perfection, collapsing in the second half.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at kgvmnr@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you