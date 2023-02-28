 Skip to main content
Horn, Cook suit up, are limited on first day of MU spring practice

Missouri suited up on the practice field for the first time this spring Tuesday, and, despite injuries, quarterbacks Sam Horn and Brady Cook were dressed and participated in team drills.

Neither quarterback threw a football a significant distance during the open period of practice, but they did take snaps and make throws.

Quarterback Brady Cook (12) raises his arms during warmups

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) raises his arms during warmups on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Cook is recovering from shoulder surgery and will be limited for the rest of spring camp.
Quarter back Jake Garcia stands behind wide receiver Mekhi Miller (10) during a drill

Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia stands behind wide receiver Mekhi Miller (10) during a drill Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. This was Garcia's first formal practice as a Tiger since the former Miami quarterback transferred to Missouri this past January.
From left, Curtis Peagler (77), Armand Membou (79), and Mitchell Walters (75) partake in a drill

From left, Curtis Peagler (77), Armand Membou (79), and Mitchell Walters (75) partake in a drill on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Membou is practicing at right guard for spring training after finishing this past season as the starting right tackle.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz stares down the field

MU coach Eliah Drinkwitz stares down the field on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Drinkwitz is entering his fourth season as MU’s head coach
Sam Horn (21) finishes out his drill

Sam Horn (21) finishes out his drill on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Tuesday was the first day of spring practices. 
  • MU Football reporter studying sports journalism. Reach me at wpsvtp@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @wendellsjr_

  • I am a photographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu

