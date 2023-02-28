Horn, Cook suit up, are limited on first day of MU spring practice

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook (12) raises his arms during warmups on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Cook is recovering from shoulder surgery and will be limited for the rest of spring camp.
From left, Curtis Peagler (77), Armand Membou (79), and Mitchell Walters (75) partake in a drill on Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. Membou is practicing at right guard for spring training after finishing this past season as the starting right tackle.
Missouri quarterback Jake Garcia stands behind wide receiver Mekhi Miller (10) during a drill Tuesday at the Mizzou Athletics Training Complex practice fields in Columbia. This was Garcia's first formal practice as a Tiger since the former Miami quarterback transferred to Missouri this past January.
Missouri suited up on the practice field for the first time this spring Tuesday, and, despite injuries, quarterbacks Sam Horn and Brady Cook were dressed and participated in team drills.
Neither quarterback threw a football a significant distance during the open period of practice, but they did take snaps and make throws.
Horn, a dual-sport athlete between football and baseball, is recovering from a forearm strain sustained in his Saturday pitching outing against Florida International. Cook will be a nonthrowing participant for the duration of spring practices, per coach Eli Drinkwitz, as he recovers from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder.
In Monday’s spring-opening press conference, Drinkwitz said he hopes Horn will resume throwing at practice either Thursday or Saturday.
Among other expected noncontact participants was wide receiver Chance Luper, who joined Cook in a red jersey as he recovers from a blood-clotting issue that held him out all of last season. The receiver did catch passes and go through receiver drills but likely won’t participate in any team activities.
With Cook and Horn unable to throw, Miami transfer Jake Garcia took some first-team reps. The sophomore flashed his quick release and arm strength on a number of out routes and crossing patterns during the early practice periods.
Hutchinson Community College transfer Dylan Laible, Tommy Lock and Brett Brown also took reps under center.
Changes on the offensive line
When he spoke with media earlier this week, Drinkwitz noted that there would be some positional movement along the offensive line, and Tuesday provided a preview of what the starting unit might look like come August.
As expected, sophomore Armand Membou lined up at right guard for the first unit. The Lee’s Summit product started at right tackle near the end of the 2022 season, but filling in at right tackle during the first spring practice was Eastern Michigan transfer Marcellus Johnson.
Johnson, who played left tackle before coming to Columbia, was described by Drinkwitz as a “guy with a lot experience that can translate to the right guard or right tackle position.”
The other members of the starting offensive line group were familiar faces in Javon Foster at left tackle, Xavier Delgado at left guard and Connor Tollison at center. Drinkwitz said Monday that he expects Drake Heismeyer and Bence Polgar to compete with Tollison at center.
Wide receiver unit taking shape
Although Drinkwitz noted that there will be a lot of competition and movement at receiver, Tuesday provided a look at where things currently stand.
Among the first-team receivers were Luther Burden III, Mookie Cooper and Demariyon “Peanut” Houston. Houston, a redshirt senior, missed the majority of last season because of injury but saw plenty of reps in the final five games of the season, including a touchdown reception in MU’s 27-17 loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Sophomore Mekhi Miller, Oklahoma transfer Theo Wease Jr. and Ole Miss transfer Dannis Jackson took second-team reps, catching passes from Laible.
Number changes
A number of returning players sported new jersey numbers during the first day of practice. Running back Cody Schrader now wears No. 7, defensive tackle Kristian Williams switched to No. 5, linebacker Chad Bailey is now No. 9 — as is Houston — and defensive tackle Marquis Gracial is sporting No. 33.