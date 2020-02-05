Missouri football’s National Signing Day came with a celebration, particularly from its new head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz.
Drinkwitz’s reaction to the announcement of three-star defensive back Ennis Rakestraw Jr.’s commitment to the Tigers garnered some attention along with a touch of viral Twitter fame.
However, beyond the surprise Rakestraw signing, there isn’t much for Missouri to celebrate in the grand scheme, at least if you believe the national recruiting ranking services.
The Tigers’ class is largely a bottom-dweller in the SEC. It is ranked No. 13 of 14 SEC classes ranked by 247Sports.com and No. 14 in the conference — dead last — by Rivals.com, which has Missouri at No. 56 nationally while Vanderbilt is ranked No. 52. ESPN, which ranks the top 50 classes in the nation, didn’t place Missouri on its list.
Of course, when contextualizing Drinkwitz’s first signing class in Columbia, it’s important to note he faced a tall order and had short time to fill it. After taking over Dec. 11, the coach had 58 days to pull together his first class. The fact that it included the likes of Rakestraw and Javian Hester, a four-star wideout from Oklahoma, is impressive.
But the other first-year coaches in the SEC — Mississippi State’s Mike Leach, Arkansas’ Sam Pittman and Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin — all signed higher-ranked classes. While Drinkwitz nabbed one four-star recruit, his counterparts grabbed five, four and three of them, respectively. No first-year SEC head coach signed any five-star recruits.
The hauls of the usual bruisers of the conference are also worth noting, as seven SEC programs finished in both 247Sports.com and Rivals.com’s top 10 recruiting classes, and six were in ESPN’s top 10. Ten SEC programs finished in 247Sports.com and ESPN’s top 30.
Georgia and Alabama headline the SEC with the top two classes — both of which include four five-star recruits — and they’re followed by LSU, Texas A&M and Auburn. Georgia, which plays in the SEC East along with Missouri, had the No. 1 class nationally in the rankings by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com; the Bulldogs were No. 2 to Clemson’s No. 1 in ESPN’s rankings.
Georgia’s class is headlined by Kelee Ringo, a five-star defensive back from Scottsdale, Arizona, who picked the Bulldogs on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide’s top man is Bryce Young, a five-star, dual-threat quarterback from California. He’s been committed since Dec. 18.
Possibly the most notable day in the conference happened directly south of Missouri, with Pittman’s Razorbacks.
Arkansas signed three new recruits Wednesday, including St. Louis offensive lineman Jalen St. John, who previously had Missouri ties. Former Missouri and current Arkansas offensive line coach Brad Davis is noted as St. John’s primary recruiter at Arkansas on 247Sports.com, and Barry Odom, the former Tigers head coach, is now the Razorbacks’ defensive coordinator.
Drinkwitz noted at his signing day press conference that a “school to the south” seemed to offer every player Missouri recruited; that school presumably was Arkansas. The Razorbacks offered six of the Tigers’ commits and signed five players who were offered by Missouri.