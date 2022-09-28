Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer.
It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
But now, Lovett is beginning to see the dividends of hours of hard work behind the scenes, starting with his physique and a newfound positive mentality while working out.
“When I started to see a difference in my body, when I started to hit PR’s I knew I could but it was difficult at the time to hit, that’s when I found the love again,” Lovett said. “When the team started to not even worry about the outcome but kept working for one another, that’s when I found the love, because now we have a team.”
Those physical changes and the trust he built up with Brady Cook are part of the reason Cook called his number coming out of the huddle at the end of the fourth quarter against Auburn last weekend.
“Dom, go get the rock,” Cook told him as over 85,000 fans watched in anticipation. Lovett said he lost the ball in the sun on his late 39-yard reception, but he regained a visual at the last possible second to adjust his body and make the catch. He’s making plays like that consistently now.
“A big thing I will say is that I’m getting more into the playbook, learning the concept of plays and not just knowing what I’ve got,” Lovett said. “That way, I can be more versatile and (the coaching staff) can move me wherever I need to be.”
The results are already shining through on the field. Lovett finished his freshman season with 26 catches for 173 yards. In 26 catches this year, he has amassed 478 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
With renewed confidence and a rediscovered love for the sport, Lovett is beginning to come into his own, and it all started in the weight room.
Despite recent misses, Mevis remains confident
Four days after missing a 26-yard field goal that would have won the game against Auburn, Harrison Mevis spoke to reporters for the first time. No matter the question, Missouri’s All-American kicker continued to stress he remains as confident as ever.
“Every kicker is going to miss at some point in their career,” Mevis said. “It’s really just about how you rebound and respond in practice, nothing different, and I’ll respond on Saturday.”
What happened on “The Plains?” Mevis admitted he simply pushed the field goal a little more than normal. He looked up and realized he didn’t go through it, nothing more, nothing less. The danger, he said, is that making tweaks now and throwing everything else off.
Mevis is now 5-for-8 on field goals this season, with those three misses coming in the last two games. Despite his recent dip in confidence, Mevis said his teammates picked him up right away and that it means a lot to have the continued confidence of coaches Eli Drinkwitz and Erik Link.
A career 83% field goal kicker, Mevis’ confidence remains unwavered. He knows the next time he finds himself in that moment with a game on the line, he will convert.
“It’s not about thinking about (the Auburn) miss, it’s the next kick,” Mevis said. “I’m not really worried about it.”
Walters on opportunity to start
Mitchell Walters received the call to start last Saturday against Auburn. Taking the reins at right guard from Connor Wood, Walters described it as a dream after growing up in St. Louis.
Wood took over for Zeke Powell at right tackle following Powell’s season-ending injury Saturday.
“Woody’s always been supportive of helping me out, working on different things,” said Walters, who now mans the right side of the line with Wood. “We work on different stuff after practice. We always comment on different stuff that we do during practice. We come over to the sideline with, ‘Hey, work on this,’ or ‘Hey, did you see this?’ It was just good to be out there with him.”
Smart impressed by Cook’s athleticism
On the SEC Coaches Weekly Media Teleconference, Georgia’s Kirby Smart was asked about Cook’s play. He noted Cook’s dual-threat style will test the Bulldogs’ defense.
“He hurt us last year with his legs,” Smart said. “They do a lot of gun-run game with the quarterback. They already are a good running team, but when you add the combination of a running quarterback who can throw the ball, I think it creates issues down in the red area.”
Smart noted the strengths of Missouri’s run attack, too, complimenting what Drinkwitz has built at Missouri. And on the topic of running, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has also prematurely extended the football with one hand — a point of emphasis to avoid for both programs.
Banister named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy
Missouri wide receiver Barrett Banister was named a semifinalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.
The Campbell Trophy recognizes “an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership,” per a release from the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame.