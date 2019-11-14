If there’s a day of practice for which Missouri offensive players want to make sure they are most focused, it’s Wednesday.
On that day, they work third down conversions.
“Every single Wednesday practice, you need to be locked in and focused like you are in Sanford Stadium or you are in third down at Faurot on Saturday against Florida,” receiver Barrett Banister said.
The Tigers must do whatever they can to re-create third down scenarios in practice — they are struggling when it comes to real third downs on game day.
Over its current three-game road losing streak, Missouri has converted on about 26% of its third downs. That’s once out of every four chances.
It’s a stark contrast from the Tigers’ success on third down at home. During its home winning streak, Missouri finished with a third down conversion rate of 44% .
It would behoove the offense to work out its recent third-down struggles if Missouri wants to work itself out of the overall rut in which it sits.
There’s no simple fix. If there was, the Tigers likely would have made it by now. Success on third downs, often the most dramatic of downs, requires the offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and the quarterback to click perhaps unlike any other down.
For Missouri to improve on that 26%, it starts with looking away from third downs. Much of third down work is done on first and second.
The efforts on first and second down set up either a third-and-short or third-and-long.
It’s no wonder the Tigers converted only four of their 14 third down attempts against Georgia. Half of Missouri’s drives against Georgia included third down situations that demanded gains of eight yards or more to reach a first down.
Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley warned of this issue when he spoke the week before the game against the Bulldogs.
“You just can’t win football games that way,” Dooley said. “I don’t care who you play.”
But no matter the yardage, converting third downs is difficult, especially on the road. Visiting offenses have to tune out amplified crowd noise while pass rushers may tee off and blitz.
“There’s a lot more pressure coming for the quarterback,” Banister said. “The o-line can only hold up for so long.”
Left tackle Yasir Durant said it’s especially important for him and the other offensive linemen to get a good push so they are not out of position right away. That way, they’re in the best spot to give their quarterback every second he can get. Pass blocking automatically puts offensive linemen at a disadvantage. They have to move backward while fast and strong SEC pass rushers run forward.
Receivers can also help the offensive linemen blocking by getting open quicker. That can be as simple as picking up tempo while running a route, Banister said. Also, defensive backs can sometimes be more aggressive on third down, which Banister and any other receiver can take advantage of with an extra move to get open.
“If it’s third down and close to six or something like that, they could be squatting on it a little bit more,” Banister said.
No matter how open a receiver is, he has to catch the ball, something that has also been an issue for some Missouri receivers and running backs on third down recently.
Running backs coach Cornell Ford said all pass-catchers must return to treating third downs like they are playing catch.
“It sounds so simple, but just focusing on the point of the football and catching it and tucking it away,” Ford said. “Now, it’s hard when people are right there in your grill, so you’ve got to be able to make a tough, competitive catch.”
None of these adjustments or changes are drastic but focusing on improvement in these areas will help the Tigers on third down, even if just a little.
At this point, the sputtering Missouri offense that has scored one touchdown over the past two games needs to take advantage of any small technique change or approach it can.
After all, minor changes can translate to major results.