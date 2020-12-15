Eliah Drinkwitz already has a nearly full 2021 class on the eve of the early signing period.
MU’s class is currently ranked No. 20 in the country according to Rivals and No. 27 according to 247Sports. If those rankings hold, then Missouri will have its best class since 2015 when the Tigers signed Drew Lock and Terry Beckner.
The Tigers are currently eighth in the Southeastern Conference with 21 commitments. Most of them will be signing when the early period opens Wednesday. Here’s a look at the 21 players Missouri has on board and how they’ll impact the roster next season and beyond.
Quarterback: Tyler Macon (four-star from East St. Louis, Illinois)As one of the top-ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class, Macon might be the most anticipated recruit. He was placed in the top 11 of 20 finalists at the Elite 11 finals this summer before his senior season was postponed because of COVID-19. Macon is the fourth Missouri QB commit to participate in the Elite 11 finals, after Drew Lock in 2014, Blaine Gabbert in 2007 and Chase Daniel in 2004.
Early playing time might be difficult to come by with redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak putting together an impressive first season as the full-time starter, so Macon will likely compete with freshman Brady Cook and Shawn Robinson for backup duties for next season. Macon is planning on enrolling early this winter and will skip his senior season in the spring.
Wide receiver and tight end: Dominic Lovett (four-star from East St. Louis, Illinois), Gavin McKay, Ryan Hoerstkamp (three-star from Washington)Lovett flipped his commitment from Arizona State to Missouri on Friday and is the only receiver in the class. He’s a high school teammate of Macon and won a state championship with him in 2019 as the team’s leading receiver, return man, punter and kicker.
With the return of graduate transfers Keke Chism and Damon Hazelton up in the air, there could be a couple of vacant spots at the outside receiver positions next season. Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister return as slot receivers, but Tauskie Dove could be the only player to have received significant targets and return out wide. Missouri had four receivers in the 2020 class, so Lovett will have to fight for playing time even if Hazelton and Chism leave.
Hoerstkamp was just named first-team All-State in Missouri’s Class 5 on Friday and chose Missouri over offers from Alabama, Arizona, Washington and Arkansas. McKay and Hoerstkamp will both likely start next season behind Daniel Parker Jr. and Niko Hea.
Running back: B.J. Harris, Taj Butts (three-star from St. Louis)Harris is the top-ranked running back in Tennessee and had 173 yards in the DII-AAA state championship game Dec. 3 to lead McCallie High School to its second straight state title. Butts won a state title as a junior with 2021 defensive line recruit Mekhi Wingo and De Smet in 2019. Both will compete with Tyler Badie and Elijah Young for carries in 2021.
Offensive line: Connor Tollison (three-star from Jackson)Tollison helped Jackson win a Class 5 state title after a 14-0 season as a senior. He chose Missouri over Alabama and is rated as a four-star by 247Sports despite being outside the top 300 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.
MU also adds transfer E.J. Ndoma-Odogar from Oklahoma and will likely return four starters on the offensive line. Center Mike Maietti is currently undecided on returning for an extra season after coming to Missouri as a graduate transfer from Rutgers.
Defensive line: Travion Ford (four-star from St. Louis), Kyran Montgomery (four-star from Indianapolis), Daniel Robledo (three-star from East Los Angeles College), Mekhi Wingo (three-star from St. Louis), Jonathan Jones (three-star from McKinney, Texas), Realus George (two-star from Independence Community College), Shemar Pearl (three-star from Garden City Community College)Defensive linemen make up a third of MU’s ’21 class and fill in the position group with the most roster holes going into next season. Missouri is ninth in the SEC in sacks and has struggled with its pass rush for the last couple of seasons. It also likely loses four contributing defensive lineman in Tre Williams, Markell Utsey, Akial Byers and Chris Turner.
Ford and Montgomery are highly rated defensive ends who could replace Turner while the rest will have an opportunity for playing time at a position group that could see significant turnover if all of its seniors decide to leave. Defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside didn’t participate in Senior Day this season, and that could indicate an extra season for him.
Defensive back: Tyler Hibbler (three-star from St. Louis), Davion Sistrunk (three-star from Melbourne, Florida), Zxaequan Reeves (three-star from Cocoa, Florida), Darius Jackson (three-star from Red Oak, Texas), Daylan Carnell (four-star from Indianapolis)
Missouri will need to replace its safety duo of Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie next season, so there could be room for early playing time for Hibbler, who had four sacks and 68 tackles in five games during his senior season. Hibbler’s ability in run support could fit well at the strong safety position if Martez Manuel is moved to another safety position to replace Bledsoe or Gillespie. Former four-star recruit Jalani Williams will likely get some playing time next season as well.
At cornerback, playing time will likely be tough to come by with J.C. Carlies, Ennis Rakestraw and Jarvis Ware all returning next season. Corners such as Carnell and Jackson will add depth to the position.
Linebacker: Dameon Wilson, Zachary Lovett (three-star from Rockledge, Florida)
Wilson and Lovett will join a young linebacker corps that will likely have to replace All-SEC honoree Nick Bolton next season. Bolton participated in Senior Day and is projected as a first or second round pick in this spring’s NFL draft. Lovett and Wilson had interest from mostly Group of Five schools before Missouri got in the mix. They will likely have to wait behind Devin Nicholson and Chad Bailey getting consistent playing time.