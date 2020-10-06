Missouri has officially announced that its Saturday matchup with No. 17 LSU will be moved from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
The matchup will kick off at 11 a.m. CDT and is to be televised on an ESPN platform that's yet to be announced, according to a release. Although the game will be played in Columbia, it will still be considered a home game for the Tigers of Baton Rouge.
The game was moved because of Tropical Storm Delta’s approach toward Louisiana, which was upgraded to a Category 4 tropical storm Tuesday.
Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk said in a release that MU had been in contact with its opponent since Monday about the prospect of moving the game to Columbia.
"It became apparent that Hurricane Delta could disrupt this weekend's game, and (we) made it known that we would be glad to host the game if it would help out LSU and the Baton Rouge community," he said in the release.
Delta is expected to hit the Gulf Coast later this week, with projected winds over 110 mph, heavy rainfall and possible flooding slated to hit Louisiana on Saturday. The storm is expected to pass through Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Wednesday and will also impact Cuba and Cozumel, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Currently, Delta is the second-strongest tropical storm of the year in the Atlantic at 145 mph.
Donors and season ticket holders will be prioritized when it comes to ticket sales for Saturday's game. Their tickets must be reserved by 2 p.m. Thursday. Those who don't claim their seats will have their tickets go on sale with general public seating at 9 a.m. Friday.
Parking passes will also be preloaded with donors and season ticket holders' ticket claims on their MyMizzou accounts. Parking lots will open at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The game change announcement comes a day after reports that the game would be moved to Columbia, with discussions first reported by PowerMizzou's Gabe DeArmond on Tuesday morning. KOMU's Ben Arnet first reported Tuesday afternoon that the move and time change would be official, citing a University of Missouri source. He also said to expect an announcement from the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday morning.
An athletic department spokesperson could not confirm those reports to the Missourian on Tuesday evening, but they echoed Arnet's report and said to expect an SEC announcement Wednesday.
This will be the first time Missouri has hosted LSU since joining the SEC. Missouri last played LSU in 2016, when it traveled to Death Valley and lost 42-7.
This also isn't the first time LSU has had to move games because of weather. Most recently was in 2017, when Hurricane Harvey moved its season opener against BYU to New Orleans.