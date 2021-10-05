Change was heavy in the air Tuesday.
There is a new coach in charge of Missouri's defensive line; a new voice in the room where the team has struggled most.
Its depth chart now ceases to exist.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks did not speak to the media in his regularly scheduled slot Tuesday for the first time since the season began. None of Missouri's players will speak Wednesday for the first time.
Eliah Drinkwitz's weekly press conference, and the events that surrounded it, scarcely resembled those that came before as the Tigers seek a turning point in a stalling season.
"After reviewing the tape, the first five games, it was clear to me that there was a disconnect at the line of scrimmage," Drinkwitz said. "And I believed that change was needed."
Missouri's head coach said he made the decision to fire defensive line coach Jethro Franklin on Sunday. The choice, he said, "was my decision, and my decision alone."
Franklin was fired after the Tigers slipped to last place in the FBS on run defense this season, giving up 307 yards per game through their first five matchups. The decision to let him go was made less than 24 hours after Tennessee put up 683 yards total offense in a 62-24 mauling.
Missouri is nearing the mid-point of its season. Franklin was hired Jan. 21 and spent 300 minutes of game time on MU's sideline. Former defensive analyst Al Davis will take over as coach of the D-line for the immediate future.
"Jethro is a good coach, he is a man of character, but for whatever reason it didn't work out and wasn't the right fit," Drinkwitz said. "The timing is not good, but I believe it was necessary and needed to occur. ... I made that decision to move forward in a different direction on the defensive line."
For all the upheaval, the fundamentals of Missouri's game-week preparation for Saturday's matchup against North Texas will remain consistent with weeks gone by.
Drinkwitz likened the next few days of practice to fall camp and reiterated a common phrase from this season — that starters will be selected based on Tuesday and Wednesday's practices.
There has been little change in the names that have occupied those starting roles through five games. That may be about to change.
For the first time this year, the Tigers did not release a depth chart Tuesday. Drinkwitz said that after reviewing Saturday's tape, he noticed some plays where "effort was an issue."
It potentially could lead to an opportunity for some fringe players to see increased game time.
"Normally, you go out there and the starters know who they are, the twos know who they are and you kind of go through practice," Drinkwitz said. "There's no starters right now."
Following an offseason that was focused on a combination of rebuild and consistency — implementing a new defensive scheme, returning starters and getting reps with a known starting quarterback — the program has now entered an unprecedented and somewhat unexpected period of uncertainty.
Seven games remain to save a fast-sinking season. One domino has fallen.
What follows?
Time will tell.
"When I took this job, I knew it was going to be a process to build," Drinkwitz said. ... "Obviously Saturday was not what we expected and was a step back for us. I am disappointed with how Saturday was played, performed, but I'm not discouraged. Any time you're building something, there's always going to be processes, it's not a linear growth pattern, there's always ebbs and flows.
"We've gotta work together to figure out what it is that needs to be fixed, and why that occurred, and how (we) fix it. And it starts with me and what I can control."