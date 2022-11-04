Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. eyes the ball as he is tackled by Jaylon Carlies (copy)

Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez Jr. eyes the ball as he is tackled by Jaylon Carlies on Sept. 11, 2021 at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky. The Tigers look to avenge last season's 35-28 loss to the Wildcats on Saturday.

 Olivia Anderson/Missourian

When Missouri safety Martez Manuel was asked about how Kentucky stands as a team, he complimented the way it runs the ball and said that running back Chris Rodriguez, quarterback Will Levis and a couple offensive linemen will play in the NFL. Manuel called Kentucky a really talented team.

Then he stopped himself, paused, and smiled.

  • Soble is a MU Football reporter for the Missourian. Twitter: @jacksoble56

