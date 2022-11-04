When Missouri safety Martez Manuel was asked about how Kentucky stands as a team, he complimented the way it runs the ball and said that running back Chris Rodriguez, quarterback Will Levis and a couple offensive linemen will play in the NFL. Manuel called Kentucky a really talented team.
Then he stopped himself, paused, and smiled.
“I don’t like them enough to say what else,” Manuel said.
Manuel reiterated what he said at SEC Media Days this summer, that Kentucky is his personal rival as opposed to teams against whom Missouri fights for a trophy like South Carolina and Arkansas.
“I’m just excited for Saturday,” Manuel said. “I’ll just say that.”
Manuel was one of the players on Missouri’s sideline two years ago, during the Tigers’ win over Kentucky in 2020, laughing at Kentucky defensive back Kelvin Joseph after Larry Rountree III ran him over during the fourth quarter.
It’s become an iconic image: Rountree upright, staring at Joseph with the football. Defensive tackle Akiel Byers pointing at Joseph and laughing as the man on the wrong sideline reached out a hand in a futile attempt to get helped up.
Manuel did the “hold me back” routine, then got in Joseph’s face. He then put his hands up like “I didn’t do anything wrong,” then saw the overhead camera on the scene and pointed at it.
The Tigers had a lot of fun the last time they hosted Kentucky, winning 20-10.
“Always, that game is a physical game for all four quarters,” defensive tackle Darius Robinson said, agreeing with Manuel that Kentucky is Missouri’s premier rival. “That game goes down to the wire.”
Robinson wasn’t on the team, but he was on his recruiting visit in 2018 when Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson found CJ Conrad for a touchdown on an untimed down from two yards out to beat Missouri at Memorial Stadium.
“I just remember, the way they talked about that game, it’s a rivalry game, it definitely is for us,” Robinson said. “I remember, it was the back of the end zone, right here where the stadium is at. I remember that.”
The 2018 game was part of a five-game winning streak for Kentucky over Missouri, from 2015 to 2019. The Wildcats started what they hope to be a new streak in 2021, when they took advantage of a weak 2021 Missouri run defense. Rodriguez ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries, while Wan’Dale Robinson added 73 on only three attempts in a 35-28 Kentucky win.
Barrett Banister was on the team for all but two of the aforementioned games.
“2017, there was that thing where J’Mon [Moore] got the ball hit out of his hands,” Banister said. “2018 was the untimed down play. ‘19 was just a rain game, we didn’t play well. And then ‘20, physical game. ‘21, one-possession game. So, every single time we play them, it seems like it comes down to the wire, and so we’re excited about it.”
Missouri faces Kentucky at Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. on SEC Network. Vegas projects it to be another tight game, with the betting line currently even.
Manuel said he motivated the team last week in South Carolina by talking about Missouri’s lack of respect in the SEC. A win over a Kentucky team ranked as high as No. 7 earlier in the season would go a long way toward earning that respect.
“Like I said, I’ve been here about six years, and five of them have been really tight, one-possession games,” Banister said. “It’s definitely a measuring-stick game.”