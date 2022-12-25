Missouri’s bowl game ended the same way several of its regular-season games ended: with Eli Drinkwitz putting the blame on himself.
“I’ve gotta do a lot of reflection, as far as what we’re gonna do offensively to get this thing moving, because right now it’s not good enough,” Drinkwitz said. “We’ve gotta get it fixed. Our defense plays too well for us not to score in the fourth quarter right there and give us a chance to win.”
Obviously, Missouri fans want answers and solutions, but Drinkwitz does not have them right now. All he can do is say goodbye to Missouri’s seniors — players who largely were recruited under a different coach and chose to stick with him — and start looking toward the future.
“I told the underclassmen, this has gotta be fuel for their futures, for the future of our program,” Drinkwitz said. “We've gotta keep progressing. I know we’re disappointed the last two seasons, the way the seasons ended, and we've gotta use it as fuel to move forward.”
Drinkwitz was joined on the podium by seniors Darius Robinson and Barrett Banister. Robinson still has his COVID year of eligibility if he wants it, but Banister is out of eligibility.
The receiver who said in the spring that he’d play for Missouri until he was told he can’t is being told he can’t. He “fought” to get back for the bowl game after suffering an injury Nov. 19 against New Mexico State.
After six years, beginning as a walk-on and finishing as a captain, Banister reflected on his time in Columbia.
“I’m just thankful,” Banister said. “This is a lot bigger than one game. There’s stuff to take from it, but, for me, I think just looking at it as a whole, I’ve made a lot of really good relationships, a lot of really good friendships, mentors, people that are important to me. I’ll forever be grateful for that, and it’s gonna be stuff that I can take with me, whether it be football or just life.”
Robinson hasn’t made a decision about his future yet, though he has an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl. He chose to play in the bowl game despite the possibility remaining that he could go to the NFL, and in doing so he played several snaps at a position (defensive end) he had never played before.
“Really, for me, that’s kind of the hardest part,” Drinkwitz said. “These guys fight. They’ve handled a lot of tough circumstances. … The underclassmen owe it to them to keep moving forward, just like they did. They had to fight through NCAA sanctions. They had to fight through a coaching change, COVID. They just kept fighting.”
Missouri has several questions to answer going into the offseason. These questions include, but are not limited to, quarterback, an offensive line that has struggled and been hit with injuries and offensive coordinator. However, it also has young talent to look forward to.
Offensively, Luther Burden showed how far he’s come as a receiver this season, getting open downfield more often than he had in any other game — despite the gaffe as a punt returner.
“True freshman trying to make a play,” Drinkwitz said. “Obviously, it wasn’t a well-advised play, but credit to our defense right there (for stopping Wake Forest on the ensuing drive).”
Mekhi Miller has shown flashes as a receiver, too, and Demariyon “Peanut” Houston also showed his potential in the bowl game. Armand Membou looks like a piece on the offensive line.
Defensively, Daylan Carnell looks like a star, and much of the draft-eligible starting secondary will return. The interior line, even if Robinson doesn’t come back, will be both good and deep, with Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall figuring to factor into the rotation sooner than later as well.
Like Drinkwitz said, Missouri has to move forward after a second consecutive .500 season with a bowl loss. Banister’s message to the underclassmen is that Missouri is right there.
“I’m out of eligibility, so I can say this: We very easily could have been a nine-win team, 10-win team,” Banister said. “We didn’t get it done, but we’re right there. It doesn’t mean that you (the underclassmen) can’t.”
Banister then looked to his left, at his coach.
“He does everything for us, and deflects all the blame on himself,” Banister said. “The opportunities are there for us as players, and I think they’re gonna continue to take that next step.”
Drinkwitz was asked how Banister’s continued public support, even in the end, made him feel. He took a moment to respond, looking down at the table, clearly emotional. A choked-up Drinkwitz said seven words in response.
“I love these guys,” he said. “It’s my responsibility.”