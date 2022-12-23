Searching for its first bowl win since topping Minnesota in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, the Tigers travel to Tampa, Florida, to face Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday. Before the matchup, test your knowledge of Missouri’s opponent with our Impossible Quiz.
Impossible Quiz: Gasparilla Bowl — Wake Forest
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Chris Blake
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
Lovett to transfer to Georgia
-
National Signing Day: Tigers flip Georgia DL from Wake Forest, fill out class with commits
-
'It's a large change': Heading into bowl, Cook reflects on progress
-
Whom Missouri missed out on in early signing period
-
‘Good news, bad news’: Drinkwitz assumes quarterback coaching duties