Searching for its first bowl win since topping Minnesota in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, the Tigers travel to Tampa, Florida, to face Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday. Before the matchup, test your knowledge of Missouri’s opponent with our Impossible Quiz.

