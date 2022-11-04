After defeating then-No. 25 South Carolina on the road and keeping the Mayor’s Cup in Missouri, the Tigers host Kentucky on Saturday. Ahead of the Tigers’ Week 10 tilt, test your knowledge of Missouri’s opponent with our Impossible Quiz.
Impossible Quiz: Week 10 — Kentucky
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Chris Blake
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
Missouri defensive coordinator Baker earns extension
-
Win small, win big: Former Bowden quote powers MU's Manuel
-
Recruiting roundup: Several Missouri targets visit Memorial Stadium
-
Missouri plans to extend defensive coordinator Baker
-
Banister surpasses 1,000-yard milestone, could be rewarded in sixth year