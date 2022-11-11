Missouri suffered another close conference loss last week against Kentucky, and the Tigers’ schedule doesn’t get any easier, as they travel to face No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday. Ahead of Missouri’s Week 11 contest, test your knowledge of the Tigers’ opponent with our Impossible Quiz.
Impossible Quiz: Week 11 — Tennessee
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Chris Blake
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
MU kicker Mevis named Lou Groza Award semifinalist
-
Drinkwitz's new MU contract increases salary to $6M in '23, up to $7M in '27
-
Missouri’s offense prepares to keep pace with high-octane Tennessee
-
Drinkwitz moving past controversial ’Cats calls
-
Missouri defense focuses on tempo as it prepares for test at Tennessee