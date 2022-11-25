At 5-6 and fighting for guaranteed bowl eligibility, Missouri hosts Arkansas on Friday for the Battle Line Rivalry. Before the Tigers’ Week 13 contest, test your knowledge of Missouri’s opponent with our Impossible Quiz.
Impossible Quiz: Week 13 — Arkansas
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Chris Blake
Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.