Following back-to-back close losses to open conference play, Missouri will travel to face Florida at 11 a.m. Saturday. Before the Tigers’ Week 6 tilt, test your knowledge of Missouri’s opponent with our Impossible Quiz.
Impossible Quiz: Week 6 — Florida
You must be logged in to participate in the Show Me the Errors contest.
-
Chris Blake
-
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
-
Recommended for you
Get the latest headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending now
-
Wide receivers flood MU injury report ahead of Florida; Burden listed as probable
-
Tight end Stephens talks first touchdown; Lovett shortlisted for Biletnikoff Award
-
Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'
-
MU kicker Mevis named SEC co-special teams player of week
-
Missouri wide receiver Lovett, cornerback Abrams-Draine '50-50' for Florida